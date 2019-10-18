Log in
NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(NGM)
NGM Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/18/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that it will present at two upcoming conferences focused on drug research and development for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NGM’s lead clinical candidate, aldafermin (formerly known as NGM282), is currently in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of NASH.  Presentation details are as follows:

Monday, October 21, 2019
Event:  H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference
Location:  New York, NY
Presenter:  David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, NGM
Time:  2:00 – 2:20 pm ET

A live webcast of this presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 30 days following the event.

Thursday, October 24, 2019
Event:  B. Riley FBR, Inc.’s NASH Symposium
Location:  San Francisco, CA
Presenters:  David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Aetna Wun Trombley, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer, NGM; Panel Moderator:  Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director at Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK
Time:  11:15 – 11:50 am PT

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler and Alex Santos
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com
ir@ngmbio.com		Media Contact:

Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
