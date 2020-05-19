NGM Biopharmaceuticals : Proxy Card

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. 51 MERCEDES WY
EDGEWOOD, NY 11717
VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.com
Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information. Vote by 11:59 P.M. ET on 05/19/2020. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.
ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF FUTURE PROXY MATERIALS
If you would like to reduce the costs incurred by our company in mailing proxy materials, you can consent to receiving all future proxy statements, proxy cards and annual reports electronically via e-mail or the Internet. To sign up for electronic delivery, please follow the instructions above to vote using the Internet and, when prompted, indicate that you agree to receive or access proxy materials electronically in future years.
VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903
Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions. Vote by 11:59 P.M. ET on 05/19/2020. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.
VOTE BY MAIL
Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.
TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:
THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following:
1.Election of Directors
Nominees
1a. Shelly D. Guyer
1b. Mark Leschly
1c. William J. Rieflin
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR proposal 2.
2.Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
NOTE:Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
R1.0.1.18
1
Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing
as
_
attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give
full
0000454633
title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized officer.
KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY
For Against Abstain
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
For Against Abstain
0 0 0
Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]
Date
Signature (Joint Owners)
Date
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting: The Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual
Report are available at www.proxyvote.com
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Annual Meeting of Stockholders
May 20, 2020 7:30 AM PST
This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors
The stockholders hereby appoint William J. Rieflin and David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., or either of them, as proxies, each with the power of substitution, and hereby authorize them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this ballot, all of the shares of Common Stock of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. that the stockholders are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 7:30 AM PST on May 20, 2020, at 333 Oyster Point Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA 94080, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 21:52:09 UTC