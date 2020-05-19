Log in
06:23pNGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 2020 ASM Rules of Conduct
PU
05:53pNGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Proxy Card
PU
05/13NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
NGM Biopharmaceuticals : Proxy Card

05/19/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. 51 MERCEDES WY

EDGEWOOD, NY 11717

VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.com

Use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information. Vote by 11:59 P.M. ET on 05/19/2020. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.

ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF FUTURE PROXY MATERIALS

If you would like to reduce the costs incurred by our company in mailing proxy materials, you can consent to receiving all future proxy statements, proxy cards and annual reports electronically via e-mail or the Internet. To sign up for electronic delivery, please follow the instructions above to vote using the Internet and, when prompted, indicate that you agree to receive or access proxy materials electronically in future years.

VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903

Use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions. Vote by 11:59 P.M. ET on 05/19/2020. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

TO VOTE, MARK BLOCKS BELOW IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS FOLLOWS:

THIS PROXY CARD IS VALID ONLY WHEN SIGNED AND DATED.

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR the following:

1.Election of Directors

Nominees

1a. Shelly D. Guyer

1b. Mark Leschly

1c. William J. Rieflin

The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR proposal 2.

2.Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

NOTE:Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

R1.0.1.18

1

Please sign exactly as your name(s) appear(s) hereon. When signing

as

_

attorney, executor, administrator, or other fiduciary, please give

full

0000454633

title as such. Joint owners should each sign personally. All holders must sign. If a corporation or partnership, please sign in full corporate or partnership name by authorized officer.

KEEP THIS PORTION FOR YOUR RECORDS DETACH AND RETURN THIS PORTION ONLY

For Against Abstain

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0 0

For Against Abstain

0 0 0

Signature [PLEASE SIGN WITHIN BOX]

Date

Signature (Joint Owners)

Date

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting: The Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual

Report are available at www.proxyvote.com

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

May 20, 2020 7:30 AM PST

This proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors

The stockholders hereby appoint William J. Rieflin and David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., or either of them, as proxies, each with the power of substitution, and hereby authorize them to represent and to vote, as designated on the reverse side of this ballot, all of the shares of Common Stock of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. that the stockholders are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 7:30 AM PST on May 20, 2020, at 333 Oyster Point Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA 94080, and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

This proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If no such direction is made, this proxy will be voted in accordance with the Board of Directors' recommendations.

0000454633_2 R1.0.1.18

Continued and to be signed on reverse side

Disclaimer

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 21:52:09 UTC
