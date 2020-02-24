NGM Biopharmaceuticals : Topline NASH Phase 2 Cohort 4 Trial Results Presentation

A L D A F E R M I N P H A S E 2 C O H O R T 4 T O P L I N E R E S U LT S
NASDAQ: NGM
2
Summary of Aldafermin (NGM282)
Cohort 4 Preliminary Topline Results
24 Week Study of 1 mg Aldafermin vs. Placebo
Meaningful improvements in histology regulatory endpoints: fibrosis improvement, resolution of NASHandthe composite endpoint requiring achievement of both
Aldafermin's differentiatedrapid dual anti-fibrotic and metabolic effect is evidenced by the significant improvements observed as early as two weeks
Cohort 4 data suggest that the histological effects we observed at 12 weeks aresustained and potentially amplified with extended treatment
Favorable tolerability profile: most common adverse events occurred with similar frequency in placebo and aldafermin arms
3
NASH Phase 2 Program Provides Foundation for
Late-Stage Development of Aldafermin
Clinical Data in
Presentation
COHORT 1
COHORT 2
COHORT 3
COHORT 4
Status
Completed
Completed
Completed
Preliminary Topline Results
(More details planned for
(Published, The Lancet2018)
(Presented, EASL 2018)
(Presented, AASLD 2018)
EASL 2020)
Duration
12 Weeks
24 Weeks
Placebo
Placebo
(27)
(25)
Aldafermin Dose
3 mg
6 mg
0.3 mg
1 mg
3 mg
1 mg
1 mg
(# Patients)
(27)
(28)
(23)
(21)
(22)
(28)
(53)
HISTOLOGY (Biopsy)
NON-INVASIVE MEASURES
KEY ENDPOINTS/
Assessment Measures
STEATOSIS
INFLAMMATION
BALLOONING
FIBROSIS
% Liver Fat Content (LFC)
ALT/AST
ELF/PRO-C3
(MRI-PDFF)
(Biomarkers)
(Biomarkers)
MRI-PDFF: magnetic resonance imaging-estimated proton density fat fraction; ALT: alanine aminotransferase; AST: aspartate aminotransferase; ELF: Enhanced Liver Fibrosis score; PRO-C3: exploratory biomarker of
fibrogenesis
4
Cohort 4: A 24-Week,Double-Blind,Placebo-ControlledMulti-Center
Ph2 Study of Aldafermin in Patients with Biopsy-Proven NASH
SCREENING
ON-TREATMENT STUDY PERIOD
FOLLOW-UP
Placebo SC QD
Aldafermin 1 mg SC QD
D -
28
D1
W6
W12
W18
W24
W30
MRI-PDFF
MRI-PDFF
MRI-PDFF
MRI-PDFF
MRI-PDFF
Biopsy
Biopsy
Safety population
N=78
Aldafermin : placebo (2:1)
Efficacy population
N=77
At least one dose and valid post-dose efficacy value
Liver histology population
N=72
Valid, non-missing biopsy at baseline and W24
Key inclusion criteria include:
Biopsy-confirmedNASH with NAS ≥4 (1 point in each component); stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2 or F3 by NASH CRN criteria) oAbsolute liver fat content (LFC) ≥8% by MRI-PDFF oALT >19 IU/L in females, ALT >30 IU/L in males
Primary endpoint: change from baseline in absolute LFC (as measured by MRI-PDFF) at W24
Secondary and exploratory endpointsinclude ALT, AST, biomarkers of fibrosis and effect on liver histology at W24
Over-encapsulatedrosuvastatin (ROS 20 mg) started at W2 if low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) rise of 10 mg/dL observed
5
Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics
(Cohort 4 Efficacy Population)
Parameters
Placebo
Aldafermin 1 mg
Mean (SD)
(n=25)
(n=52)
Age (years)
54.1 (9.7)
53.0 (12.1)
Sex (Male/Female)
9 / 16
27
/ 25
Weight (kg)
102.5 (29.7)
100.1 (21.0)
BMI (kg/m2)
36.8 (9.0)
35.8 (6.4)
Waist (cm)
114.3
(17.0)
111.9 (15.4)
Type 2 Diabetes, n (%)
16 (64%)
31 (60%)
NAFLD Activity Score (NAS)
5.4
(1.1)
5.7
(1.1)
Fibrosis stage (F2 / F3)1
13
/ 9
27
/ 23
Liver Fat Content (% by MRI-PDFF)
18.5
(6.8)
18.0 (5.9)
Alanine aminotransferase, ALT (IU/L)
55.1
(29.6)
73.3
(39.6)
Aspartate aminotransferase, AST (IU/L)
44.3
(23.7)
54.5
(27.4)
HDL-C (mg/dL)
34.5
(16.7)
31.7
(12.5)
LDL-C (mg/dL)
95.0
(31.6)
95.1
(31.0)
Triglycerides (mg/dL)
167.7
(119.2)
194.2
(164.3)
Pro-C3 (ng/mL)
17.1
(7.0)
17.5 (8.4)
1Liver histology population (aldafermin n=50; placebo n=22)
6
Rapid and Sustained Improvement in Fibrosis
Fibrosis Improvement ≥1 Stage with No Worsening of NASH1
at W24
(% of Patients)
38%
Biopsy Reads
(n=19)
•Both baseline and W24 liver biopsies
were centrally read by the same
18%
NASH-CRN pathologist
•Baseline biopsies were not re-read at
(n=4)
end of study
•All biopsies were read blinded to
treatment assignment and patient
Placebo
Aldafermin
1 mg
Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)
1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Defined as patients who have an improvement in liver fibrosis by ≥1 stage with no worsening of NASH (no worsening of steatosis, lobular inflammation or hepatocyte ballooning
grade) from baseline to W24 (not powered for statistical significance)
7
Additional Benefit in Resolution of NASH
Resolution of NASH without Worsening of Fibrosis1
at W24
(% of Patients)
24%
(n=12)
9%
(n=2)
Placebo
Aldafermin
1 mg
Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)
1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Defined as subjects having a NAS score of 0 or 1 for inflammation and 0 for ballooning, with no worsening of fibrosis (no progression of NASH CRN fibrosis stage) from baseline to
W24 (not powered for statistical significance)
8
Potential Amplification of Fibrosis Improvement and
Statistically Significant Proportion of Patients Achieved Both
Fibrosis Improvement AND Resolution of NASH
Composite Endpoint of Fibrosis Improvement AND
Resolution of NASH1at W24
(% of Patients)
22%*
(n=11)
0%
* p<0.05
Placebo
Aldafermin
1 mg
Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)
1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Defined as patients who have an improvement in liver fibrosis by ≥1 stage AND have a NAS score of 0 or 1 for inflammation and 0 for ballooning at W24 (not powered for statistical
significance)
10
Statistically Significant Proportion of Patients
Achieved NAS Reduction of ≥ 2 Points
Improvement of NAS by ≥ 2 Points without Worsening of
Fibrosis1at W24
(% of Patients)
62% ***
(n=31)
9%
(n=2)
*** p<0.0001
Placebo
Aldafermin
1 mg
Statistically significant improvements
in each NAS component of:
Steatosis
Lobular Inflammation
Ballooning
Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)
1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; endpoint not powered for statistical significance
11
Primary Endpoint Met:
Statistically Significant Reduction in Absolute Liver Fat Content (LFC)
