NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(NGM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals : Topline NASH Phase 2 Cohort 4 Trial Results Presentation

02/24/2020 | 08:37am EST

Novel Biology.

Powerful Medicines.

Transformative Impact.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

A L D A F E R M I N P H A S E 2 C O H O R T 4 T O P L I N E R E S U LT S

NASDAQ: NGM

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the safety,

tolerability and potential efficacy of aldafermin, including its potential to reverse liver disease and act as a monotherapy; the

therapeutic potential, effect and differentiation of aldafermin; potential benefits of extended treatment with aldafermin and

its potential role in the future treatment landscape for NASH; NGM's expectations as to the endpoints that would potentially

be supportive of accelerated approval; NGM furthering its aldafermin development program and advancing aldafermin into

pivotal studies; the design, initiation, enrollment and availability of data for NGM's clinical trials and the timing thereof;

NGM's expectation of potential value-driving catalysts in 2020 and the timing thereof; opportunities for enhancing

shareholder value and any other statements other than statements of historical facts. Because such statements deal with

future events and are based on NGM's current plans, objectives, estimates and expectations, they are subject to significant

risks and uncertainties and actual results and achievements and the timing of events could differ materially from those

described in or implied by the statements in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks

and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development process and the

uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully enrolling or completing clinical studies,

the risk that the results obtained to date in NGM's clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained in pivotal or other

late-stage trials, and the risk that NGM's ongoing or future clinical studies in humans may show that aldafermin is not a

tolerable and effective treatment for NASH patients; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process; NGM's

reliance on third-party manufacturers for aldafermin; the sufficiency of NGM's cash resources and need for additional capital;

and other risks and uncertainties affecting NGM and its development programs, including those described under the caption

"Risk Factors" in NGM's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and future filings and

reports that NGM makes from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking

statements contained in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-

looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by NGM on its website or otherwise. NGM undertakes no

obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements after the date of this presentation, or to update the

reasons why actual results may differ or differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

2

Summary of Aldafermin (NGM282)

Cohort 4 Preliminary Topline Results

24 Week Study of 1 mg Aldafermin vs. Placebo

  • Meaningful improvements in histology regulatory endpoints: fibrosis improvement, resolution of NASHandthe composite endpoint requiring achievement of both
  • Aldafermin's differentiatedrapid dual anti-fibrotic and metabolic effect is evidenced by the significant improvements observed as early as two weeks
  • Cohort 4 data suggest that the histological effects we observed at 12 weeks aresustained and potentially amplified with extended treatment
  • Favorable tolerability profile: most common adverse events occurred with similar frequency in placebo and aldafermin arms

3

NASH Phase 2 Program Provides Foundation for

Late-Stage Development of Aldafermin

Clinical Data in

Presentation

COHORT 1

COHORT 2

COHORT 3

COHORT 4

Status

Completed

Completed

Completed

Preliminary Topline Results

(More details planned for

(Published, The Lancet2018)

(Presented, EASL 2018)

(Presented, AASLD 2018)

EASL 2020)

Duration

12 Weeks

24 Weeks

Placebo

Placebo

(27)

(25)

Aldafermin Dose

3 mg

6 mg

0.3 mg

1 mg

3 mg

1 mg

1 mg

(# Patients)

(27)

(28)

(23)

(21)

(22)

(28)

(53)

HISTOLOGY (Biopsy)

NON-INVASIVE MEASURES

KEY ENDPOINTS/

Assessment Measures

STEATOSIS

INFLAMMATION

BALLOONING

FIBROSIS

% Liver Fat Content (LFC)

ALT/AST

ELF/PRO-C3

(MRI-PDFF)

(Biomarkers)

(Biomarkers)

MRI-PDFF: magnetic resonance imaging-estimated proton density fat fraction; ALT: alanine aminotransferase; AST: aspartate aminotransferase; ELF: Enhanced Liver Fibrosis score; PRO-C3: exploratory biomarker of

fibrogenesis

4

Cohort 4: A 24-Week,Double-Blind,Placebo-ControlledMulti-Center

Ph2 Study of Aldafermin in Patients with Biopsy-Proven NASH

SCREENING

ON-TREATMENT STUDY PERIOD

FOLLOW-UP

Placebo SC QD

Aldafermin 1 mg SC QD

D -

28

D1

W6

W12

W18

W24

W30

MRI-PDFF

MRI-PDFF

MRI-PDFF

MRI-PDFF

MRI-PDFF

Biopsy

Biopsy

Safety population

N=78

Aldafermin : placebo (2:1)

Efficacy population

N=77

At least one dose and valid post-dose efficacy value

Liver histology population

N=72

Valid, non-missing biopsy at baseline and W24

  • Key inclusion criteria include:
    1. Biopsy-confirmedNASH with NAS ≥4 (1 point in each component); stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2 or F3 by NASH CRN criteria) oAbsolute liver fat content (LFC) ≥8% by MRI-PDFF
      oALT >19 IU/L in females, ALT >30 IU/L in males
  • Primary endpoint: change from baseline in absolute LFC (as measured by MRI-PDFF) at W24
  • Secondary and exploratory endpointsinclude ALT, AST, biomarkers of fibrosis and effect on liver histology at W24
  • Over-encapsulatedrosuvastatin (ROS 20 mg) started at W2 if low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) rise of 10 mg/dL observed

5

Patient Baseline Demographics and Characteristics

(Cohort 4 Efficacy Population)

Parameters

Placebo

Aldafermin 1 mg

Mean (SD)

(n=25)

(n=52)

Age (years)

54.1 (9.7)

53.0 (12.1)

Sex (Male/Female)

9 / 16

27

/ 25

Weight (kg)

102.5 (29.7)

100.1 (21.0)

BMI (kg/m2)

36.8 (9.0)

35.8 (6.4)

Waist (cm)

114.3

(17.0)

111.9 (15.4)

Type 2 Diabetes, n (%)

16 (64%)

31 (60%)

NAFLD Activity Score (NAS)

5.4

(1.1)

5.7

(1.1)

Fibrosis stage (F2 / F3)1

13

/ 9

27

/ 23

Liver Fat Content (% by MRI-PDFF)

18.5

(6.8)

18.0 (5.9)

Alanine aminotransferase, ALT (IU/L)

55.1

(29.6)

73.3

(39.6)

Aspartate aminotransferase, AST (IU/L)

44.3

(23.7)

54.5

(27.4)

HDL-C (mg/dL)

34.5

(16.7)

31.7

(12.5)

LDL-C (mg/dL)

95.0

(31.6)

95.1

(31.0)

Triglycerides (mg/dL)

167.7

(119.2)

194.2

(164.3)

Pro-C3 (ng/mL)

17.1

(7.0)

17.5 (8.4)

1Liver histology population (aldafermin n=50; placebo n=22)

6

Rapid and Sustained Improvement in Fibrosis

Fibrosis Improvement ≥1 Stage with No Worsening of NASH1

at W24

(% of Patients)

38%

Biopsy Reads

(n=19)

Both baseline and W24 liver biopsies

were centrally read by the same

18%

NASH-CRN pathologist

Baseline biopsies were not re-read at

(n=4)

end of study

All biopsies were read blinded to

treatment assignment and patient

Placebo

Aldafermin

1 mg

Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)

1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Defined as patients who have an improvement in liver fibrosis by ≥1 stage with no worsening of NASH (no worsening of steatosis, lobular inflammation or hepatocyte ballooning

grade) from baseline to W24 (not powered for statistical significance)

7

Additional Benefit in Resolution of NASH

Resolution of NASH without Worsening of Fibrosis1

at W24

(% of Patients)

24%

(n=12)

9%

(n=2)

Placebo

Aldafermin

1 mg

Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)

1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Defined as subjects having a NAS score of 0 or 1 for inflammation and 0 for ballooning, with no worsening of fibrosis (no progression of NASH CRN fibrosis stage) from baseline to

W24 (not powered for statistical significance)

8

Potential Amplification of Fibrosis Improvement and

Resolution of NASH with Longer Treatment Duration

Cohort 4 (W24)

Cohort 3 (W12)

Cohort 2 (W12)

1 mg aldafermin vs. placebo

1 mg aldafermin

3 mg aldafermin

Fibrosis Improvement

38%

25%

42%

w/o worsening of NASH

18%

--

--

24%

13%

11%

Resolution of NASH

w/o worsening of fibrosis

--

--

9%

Aldafermin (n=50)

Placebo (n=22)

Cohorts 2-3 preliminary data; Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; % of patients achieving endpoint

9

Statistically Significant Proportion of Patients Achieved Both

Fibrosis Improvement AND Resolution of NASH

Composite Endpoint of Fibrosis Improvement AND

Resolution of NASH1at W24

(% of Patients)

22%*

(n=11)

0%

* p<0.05

Placebo

Aldafermin

1 mg

Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)

1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Defined as patients who have an improvement in liver fibrosis by ≥1 stage AND have a NAS score of 0 or 1 for inflammation and 0 for ballooning at W24 (not powered for statistical

significance)

10

Statistically Significant Proportion of Patients

Achieved NAS Reduction of ≥ 2 Points

Improvement of NAS by ≥ 2 Points without Worsening of

Fibrosis1at W24

(% of Patients)

62% ***

(n=31)

9%

(n=2)

*** p<0.0001

Placebo

Aldafermin

1 mg

Statistically significant improvements

in each NAS component of:

  • Steatosis
  • Lobular Inflammation
  • Ballooning

Liver Histology Population (n=50 aldafermin vs. n=22 placebo)

1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; endpoint not powered for statistical significance

11

Primary Endpoint Met:

Statistically Significant Reduction in Absolute Liver Fat Content (LFC)

Cohort 4 (24W)

LFC by MRI-PDFF1

Placebo

19%

15%

(%)

-13%

Liver Fat Content

Baseline

Week 24

Aldafermin 1 mg

18%

**

10%

-39%

Baseline

Week 24

  • 68% of aldafermin patients achieved ≥ 5% absolute LFC reductionvs. 24% placebo
  • 66% of aldafermin patients achieved ≥ 30% relative LFC reductionvs. 29% placebo
  • Consistent response on LFC across Cohorts1-4

**P<0.01 vs. placebo

1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Relative values are calculated as mean change from baseline

12

Rapid and Sustained Decrease in ALT to Near Normal Levels with

Aldafermin

Cohort 4 (24W)

ALT (IU/L)1

Placebo

Aldafermin 1 mg

Relative Change in ALT

(SE)

40

LS mean

20

W2

W4

W6

W8

W12

W18

W24

Baseline;

0

from

-20

ALT (IU/L)

55

-7%

49

Baseline

Week 24

73

-41%

****

31

Baseline

Week 24

in ALT

-40

***

*** ******

% Change

-60

***

***

***

Placebo (n=25)

-80

Aldafermin 1 mg (n=52)

Statistically significant reductions vs. placebo also observed with AST and PRO-C3

****P<0.0001, ***P<0.001 vs. placebo

1Cohort 4 preliminary topline data; Relative values are calculated as mean change from baseline

13

LDL-C Changes Effectively Managed with Statin Therapy

Add Rosuvastatin to Placebo or Aldafermin as Needed

200

(If Needed, Titration at W2, W4, W8)

LDL-C elevation is a direct effect of

FGF19's inhibition of the classical bile

(SD)

Placebo (n=25)

Aldafermin 1 mg (n=52)

acid synthesis pathway

mean

150

Aldafermin

FGFR4

(mg/dl);C

Cholesterol

100

CYP7A1

LDL-

C4

Bile Acids

50

0

0

W2

W4

W6

W8

W12

W18

W24

  • MeanLDL-C levels returned to ~77 mg/dL for both placebo and aldafermin arms
  • Statistically significant reduction in triglycerides observed as early at W2 and sustained through W24

Cohort 4 preliminary topline data

C4 = 7α-hydroxyl-4-cholesten-3-one; CYP7A1: cholesterol 7 alpha-hydroxylase

14

Aldafermin Generally Well Tolerated and Most Common Adverse

Events Comparable to Placebo

TEAE Classification

Placebo (N=25)

Aldafermin 1 mg (N=53)

Any TEAE

22

(88.0%)

46

(86.8%)

TEAE Leading to Drug Withdrawal

1

(4.0%)

0

Serious Adverse Event (SAE)1

3 (12.0%)

2

(3.8%)

Drug-Related TEAE

11

(44.0%)

27

(50.9%)

TEAE Leading to Death

0

0

Most Common (>10%)

Placebo

Aldafermin 1 mg

Adverse Events

(N=25)

(N=53)

Diarrhea

6 (24.0%)

15

(28.3%)

Headache

9 (36.0%)

7 (13.2%)

Abdominal Distension

3 (12.0%)

7 (13.2%)

Nausea

6 (24.0%)

5 (9.4.%)

Fatigue

4 (16%)

3

(5.7%)

Diabetes Mellitus

5 (20.0%)

2

(3.8%)

Peripheral Edema

3 (12.0%)

2

(3.8%)

  • All SAEs were deemed to be not related to treatment by site investigator
  • Pruritus (4% aldaferminvs. 8% placebo)
  • Injection site bruising (6% aldaferminvs. 0% placebo)

Cohort 4 preliminary topline data

1 SAEs: Placebo (mental status changes; appendicitis; anxiety); Aldafermin (rectal bleeding; post-biopsy bleeding)

15

Data Supports Aldafermin's Potential as Differentiated

Monotherapy for Treatment of NASH with Established Fibrosis

Cohort 4 (W24)

1 mg aldafermin vs. placebo

Fibrosis Improvement

38%

w/o worsening of NASH

18%

Resolution of NASH

24%

w/o worsening of fibrosis

9%

Fibrosis Improvement

22%*

Both

0%

andResolution of NASH

NAS Reduction

≥2 Points

9%

w/o worsening of fibrosis

Aldafermin (n=50)

Placebo (n=22)

Cohort 3 (W12)

Cohort 2 (W12)

1 mg aldafermin

3 mg aldafermin

25%42%

----

13%11%

----

62%***

*** p<0.0001

* p<0.05

Cohorts 2-3 preliminary data; Cohort 4 preliminary topline results; % of patients achieving endpoint

16

Multiple Potential Value-Driving Catalysts in 2020

Product Candidate

Potential Indications

Target Milestones

owned

ALDAFERMIN

NASH F2/F3

Phase 2 Cohort 4 biopsy data

ALDAFERMIN

NASH F4

Phase 2b ALPINE 4 FPI

Wholly-

ALDAFERMIN

NASH F2/F3

Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 topline data

NGM395

Metabolic

Phase 1 FPI

NGM313

NASH F2/F3

Phase 2b FPI (Merck)

(MK-3655)

collaboration

NGM120

Cancer/CACS

Phase 1a/1b FPI

Merck

NGM217

Diabetes

Phase 1b/2a FPI

NGM621

Dry AMD/GA

Phase 1 safety & tolerability data

NGM621

Dry AMD/GA

Phase 2 FPI

FPI = first patient in; AMD = age-related macular degeneration; GA = geographic atrophy; CACS = cancer anorexia cachexia syndrome

Target Timing

1Q20

1H20

1H21

1H20

2H20

1Q20

2H20

2H20

2H20

17

NASDAQ: NGM

Novel Biology.

Powerful Medicines.

Transformative Impact.

Disclaimer

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 13:36:00 UTC
