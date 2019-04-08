Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc    NGM

NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC

(NGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/04 03:59:59 pm
14.54 USD   --.--%
04:31pNGM Bio Announces Multiple Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2019
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGM Bio Announces Multiple Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing powerful biology to develop transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced multiple presentations at European Association for the Study of the Liver’s (EASL) The International Liver Congress™ (ILC), which will take place April 10 to 14, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.   

Additional data from a Phase 1b study of NGM313, an investigational agonistic antibody that selectively activates the β-Klotho/FGFR1c receptor complex, will be highlighted in a plenary presentation on April 12 at 4:45 PM CEST. As part of NGM’s ongoing strategic collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., the companies announced in January 2019 that Merck exercised its option to license NGM313 (now known as MK-3655). Merck intends to advance the program into a Phase 2b study to evaluate the effect of MK-3655 on liver histology and glucose control in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with or without diabetes.  

NGM Bio will also present posters detailing further analyses from its Phase 2 studies of NGM282, an investigational engineered version of the human hormone known as FGF19, in NASH and primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as a poster investigating the mechanisms that contribute to FGF19 signaling and cholesterol metabolism.

The schedule of NGM Bio’s presentations at ILC is as follows:

NGM313 Presentation

Abstract Number/Identifier:  4579/PS-108
Title:  NGM313, a novel activator of beta-Klotho/FGFR1c: A single dose significantly reduces steatosis (liver fat by MRI-PDFF), inflammation (ALT, AST) and fibrogenic activity (Pro-C3) in NAFLD subjects
Session:  Parallel session:  NAFLD – Clinical Therapy
Presenter:  Alex DePaoli, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Translational Officer, NGM Bio
Date:  Friday, April 12, 2019
Time:  4:45 – 5:00 PM CEST

NGM282 Presentations

Abstract Number/Identifier:  5376/LBP-30
Title:  Changes in Serum Bile Acids Correlate with 7alpha-Hydroxy-4-Cholesten-One and Fibrogenesis Biomarker Pro-C3 with NGM282 Therapy in Patients with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
Session:  Late breaker poster
Presenter:  Arun J. Sanyal, M.D., Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Virginia Commonwealth University 
Date:  Thursday, April 11, 2019
Time:  9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST

Abstract Number/Identifier:  5377/LBP-21
Title:  Effect of NGM282, an FGF19 Analogue, on Pruritus in Patients with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: Analysis of a Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial
Session:  Late breaker poster
Presenter:  Marlyn J. Mayo, M.D., Associate Professor, Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Date:  Thursday, April 11, 2019 
Time:  9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST 

Abstract Number/Identifier:  5379/LBP-19
Title:  NGM282 Promotes HDL Biogenesis and Transhepatic Cholesterol Efflux to Prevent Atherosclerosis in Mice
Session:  Late breaker poster
Presenter:  Lei Ling, Ph.D., Research Fellow, NGM Bio
Date:  Thursday, April 11, 2019
Time:  9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST

Abstract Number/Identifier:  4269/FRI-027
Title:  Serum bile acids significantly associate with the fibrogenesis biomarker Pro-C3: analysis of a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of NGM282 in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis
Session:  Autoimmune and chronic cholestatic liver disease: Clinical aspects
Presenter:  Gideon Hirschfield, Professor, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University of Toronto 
Date:  Friday, April 12, 2019
Time:  9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding NGM’s expectation that Merck intends to advance the MK-3655 program into a Phase 2b study. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on NGM’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of NGM could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in NGM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the Company’s prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on April 4, 2019, subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, NGM disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com

Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC
04:36pNGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Amendments ..
AQ
04:31pNGM Bio Announces Multiple Presentations at The International Liver Congress&..
GL
04/06NGM Bio nabs $107M IPO after new Merck deal, poaches Roche exec
AQ
04/05NGM BIOP : Bio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
04/05NGM BIOP : Bios IPO Raises $107M as NASH Drug Continues Clinical Testing
AQ
More news
Chart NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Woodhouse Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Aetna Wun Trombley President & Chief Operating Officer
William J. Rieflin Executive Chairman & Secretary
Alex M. DePaoli Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Jin-Long Chen Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC0.00%0
GILEAD SCIENCES7.98%85 214
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.99%48 291
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.49%43 647
GENMAB11.48%11 027
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC14.53%9 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About