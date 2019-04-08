NGM Bio Announces Multiple Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2019

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NGM), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing powerful biology to develop transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced multiple presentations at European Association for the Study of the Liver’s (EASL) The International Liver Congress™ (ILC), which will take place April 10 to 14, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.



Additional data from a Phase 1b study of NGM313, an investigational agonistic antibody that selectively activates the β-Klotho/FGFR1c receptor complex, will be highlighted in a plenary presentation on April 12 at 4:45 PM CEST. As part of NGM’s ongoing strategic collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., the companies announced in January 2019 that Merck exercised its option to license NGM313 (now known as MK-3655). Merck intends to advance the program into a Phase 2b study to evaluate the effect of MK-3655 on liver histology and glucose control in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with or without diabetes.

NGM Bio will also present posters detailing further analyses from its Phase 2 studies of NGM282, an investigational engineered version of the human hormone known as FGF19, in NASH and primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as a poster investigating the mechanisms that contribute to FGF19 signaling and cholesterol metabolism.

The schedule of NGM Bio’s presentations at ILC is as follows:

NGM313 Presentation

Abstract Number/Identifier: 4579/PS-108

Title: NGM313, a novel activator of beta-Klotho/FGFR1c: A single dose significantly reduces steatosis (liver fat by MRI-PDFF), inflammation (ALT, AST) and fibrogenic activity (Pro-C3) in NAFLD subjects

Session: Parallel session: NAFLD – Clinical Therapy

Presenter: Alex DePaoli, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Translational Officer, NGM Bio

Date: Friday, April 12, 2019

Time: 4:45 – 5:00 PM CEST

NGM282 Presentations

Abstract Number/Identifier: 5376/LBP-30

Title: Changes in Serum Bile Acids Correlate with 7alpha-Hydroxy-4-Cholesten-One and Fibrogenesis Biomarker Pro-C3 with NGM282 Therapy in Patients with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Session: Late breaker poster

Presenter: Arun J. Sanyal, M.D., Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Virginia Commonwealth University

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST

Abstract Number/Identifier: 5377/LBP-21

Title: Effect of NGM282, an FGF19 Analogue, on Pruritus in Patients with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: Analysis of a Phase 2, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial

Session: Late breaker poster

Presenter: Marlyn J. Mayo, M.D., Associate Professor, Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST



Abstract Number/Identifier: 5379/LBP-19

Title: NGM282 Promotes HDL Biogenesis and Transhepatic Cholesterol Efflux to Prevent Atherosclerosis in Mice

Session: Late breaker poster

Presenter: Lei Ling, Ph.D., Research Fellow, NGM Bio

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST

Abstract Number/Identifier: 4269/FRI-027

Title: Serum bile acids significantly associate with the fibrogenesis biomarker Pro-C3: analysis of a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of NGM282 in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis

Session: Autoimmune and chronic cholestatic liver disease: Clinical aspects

Presenter: Gideon Hirschfield, Professor, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University of Toronto

Date: Friday, April 12, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CEST



About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may imply "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding NGM’s expectation that Merck intends to advance the MK-3655 program into a Phase 2b study. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on NGM’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of NGM could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in NGM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the Company’s prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on April 4, 2019, subsequent filings and in the documents incorporated by reference therein. Except as otherwise required by law, NGM disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Media Contact: