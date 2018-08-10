Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NH Foods Ltd    2282   JP3743000006

NH FOODS LTD (2282)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NH Foods : Minutes of the Analyst Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 10:15am CEST

Minutes of the Analyst Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

Date & Time: August 2, 2018 (Thursday) 10:00-11:00

Venue: 605 STATION CONFERENCE TOKYO Attendee from the Company:

Executive Officer and General Manager of Corporate Communication Department:

Masahito Kataoka

Number of attendees: 67

Q&A

Q1.

What is the sales trend of the Processed Foods Business and how is profitability being improved?

A1.

  • • Although the volume growth is not large, we aim to secure stable profit centering on key brands.

    For this purpose, we are reviewing the product mix.

  • We will continue our measures on profitability improvement such as "standardizing the production system," "reducing cost of goods," and "curbing logistics cost."

Q2.

What will be the impact of trade friction and what is the trend of fresh meat market prices?

A2.

  • • The trend of fresh meat market prices in the United States is uncertain because of the impact of trade friction caused by the imposition of additional customs duty and it is difficult to make any judgment at this point in time.

  • Although there has been no significant change in the supply and demand situation, domestic chicken market prices are low compared with the high market prices in the previous year. Whereas imported chicken has been in short supply since the middle of the first quarter owing to a decrease in the import volume from Brazil, market conditions for imported chicken are stabilizing.

Q3.

What is the outlook of the Australia operations?

A3.

  • • In the first quarter, the results exceeded the forecast owing to lower livestock procurement costs and stable sales prices. The outlook for the full year is unclear in view of the deteriorating

collection environment, the increasing costs of feedlots owing to rising grain prices, and the possibility of a decline in U.S. beef market prices.

Q4.

What is the outlook of the Affiliated Business (marine products, dairy products)? A4.

  • Despite challenging conditions in the first quarter, a moderate improvement in the performance of the Affiliated Business is expected for the full year.

  • • While pursuing optimization of the product mix centering on marine products, we will also pursue price revision, including of cheese, step by step.

Q5.

What are the reasons for the fluctuation of "eliminations and adjustments"? A5.

  • The plan for the full year is unchanged at this point in view of the unclear market conditions. We intend to thoroughly investigate the situation in the second quarter.

  • • "Eliminations and adjustments" includes "profit/loss of baseball club," "adjustments due to

    adoption of IFRS," etc. Although partial forecasts/results variance may occur on a quarterly basis under "impacts of adoption of IFRS" due to the change in accounting standards, it is expected to swing back to a certain extent for the full year.

Disclaimer

NH Foods Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 08:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NH FOODS LTD
10:15aNH FOODS : Minutes of the Analyst Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Y..
PU
07/10NH FOODS : Naoyuki Uwasawa, Fighters maintain mastery over Hawks
AQ
05/31NH FOODS : Minutes of the Analyst Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2..
PU
05/29NH FOODS : Fighters' Nick Martinez improves to 3-0 at Tokyo Dome this season
AQ
03/28NH FOODS LTD : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 2
FA
03/28NH FOODS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/16NH FOODS : exec. made sexually suggestive remarks to airline employee
AQ
2017NH FOODS : Populous Opens Tokyo Office, Adds Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters Ballpa..
AQ
2017NH FOODS : Minutes of the Analyst Briefing for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Y..
PU
2017NH FOODS : Business Results for the First Quarter of FY2018/3
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 290 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 32 100 M
Debt 2019 84 079 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 13,82
P/E ratio 2020 13,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 445 B
Chart NH FOODS LTD
Duration : Period :
NH Foods Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NH FOODS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4 666  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshihide Hata President & Representative Director
Hajime Takamatsu Director, Head-Finance, Accounting & Personnel
Hiroji Okoso Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshiko Katayama Independent Director
Koji Kawamura Representative Director & GM-Processing Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NH FOODS LTD49.58%4 009
NESTLÉ-2.46%252 488
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.84%74 760
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-1.50%62 974
DANONE-2.47%54 183
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.35%28 099
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.