Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  NH Hotel Group, S.A.    NHH   ES0161560018

NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.

(NHH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NH Hotel S A : Group appoints Luis Martínez Jurado Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 07:56am EDT

  • Beatriz Puente Ferreras, the Group's Executive Managing Director of Finance & Administration until now, has voluntarily decided to embark on a new career opportunity in a different sector, staying on until the end of September to ensure a smooth handover

Madrid, 30 July 2020 - NH Hotel Group has agreed to appoint Luis Martínez Jurado as its new Chief Financial Officer. Luis will report directly to Ramón Aragonés, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, and join its Management Committee. His appointment has already been ratified by the Company's Board of Directors.

Luis Martínez Jurado, Senior Vice President of Treasury & Financing at NH Hotel Group since 2016, boasts an extensive career in finance, having held a number of executive positions in the corporate finance departments of multinationals of the calibre of Degremont (Suez), Telvent-Schneider Electric and Prosegur. An economics graduate from the University of Seville, Luis also holds an MBA from IE Business School. He has an extensive track record in financing and capital markets transactions at listed companies and has played a key role in NH Hotel Group's financing strategy and liquidity management transformation.

In his new post, Luis Martínez Jurado will assume overall corporate management of the Group's finance function, which includes treasury and financing, consolidation and internal control, taxes, financial excellence and administration, investor relations and financial analysis, and supply chain (Coperama holding). He will also assume responsibility for the finance and administration departments of NH Hotel Group's various business units.

The management controlling and strategic planning area, included within the Company's financial area until now, will continue to be headed up by Alonso Escrivá de Romaní, who will now report directly to the CEO.

Luis Martínez Jurado is taking the reins of the financial function from Beatriz Puente Ferreras, who has headed it up since 2015 and is leaving the Company to pursue new professional challenges outside the hotel sector on 30 September.

For the last five years, Beatriz Puente Ferreras has played a leading role in the Group's transformation. Thanks to the achievements made under her management, the Company stands out in the environment induced by the ongoing health crisis for its financial strength. Most notably, under Beatriz's leadership, the Group has steadily reduced its debt, reinforced its capital structure and become more efficient, all of which has translated into healthy cash generation in recent years.

NH Hotel Group's Management would like to express its deepest gratitude to Beatriz Puente Ferreras for her excellent performance: she has helped generate value for the Company and played a key role in its development.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group is a consolidated multinational player and a benchmark urban hotel operator in Europe and the Americas, where it runs more than 360 hotels. In 2019, the Company is working with Minor Hotels on integrating all of its hotel trademarks under a single corporate umbrella brand with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. A portfolio of over 500 hotels has been articulated around eight brands - NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Tivoli, Anantara, Avani, Elewana and Oaks - to forge a broad and diverse range of hotel propositions in touch with the needs and desires of today's world travellers.

NH Hotel Group's Communications Department
Tel: +34 91 451 9718(switchboard)
Email: comunicacion@nh-hotels.com

Corporate website: www.nhhotelgroup.com

Social media:

www.nh-hotels.com/social-media

Disclaimer

NH Hotel Group SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 11:55:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
07:56aNH HOTEL S A : Group appoints Luis Martínez Jurado Chief Financial Officer
PU
07/29NH HOTEL S A : Group is back in business since June, supported by its flexible c..
PU
05/22NH HOTEL S A : Group redefines the customer experience and enhances safety in it..
AQ
05/14NH HOTEL S A : Group implements contingency plans, strengthens its liquidity up ..
PU
05/06NH HOTEL S A : Group strengthens its liquidity with the signing of a syndicated ..
PU
03/24NH HOTEL S A : Group intensifies the measures of its contingency plan to guarant..
PU
02/26NH HOTEL S A : Group outperforms its guidance and posts recurring net profit of ..
PU
01/06NH HOTEL S A : Group consolidates its strategic commitment to the luxury segment..
PU
2019NH HOTEL S A : City Connection, The New NH Service For Endless City Enjoyment; G..
AQ
2019NH HOTEL S A : City Connection, the new NH service for endless city enjoyment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 918 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net income 2020 -157 M -184 M -184 M
Net Debt 2020 2 320 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,75x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 1 058 M 1 245 M 1 242 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 823
Free-Float 5,71%
Chart NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,07 €
Last Close Price 2,70 €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramón Aragonés Marin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfredo Fernández Agras Chairman
Rufino Pérez COO & Head-Global Transformation
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Executive Director, MD-Finance & Administration
Marta Marcos Senior VP-Information Technology & Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.-42.43%1 245
WHITBREAD PLC-45.40%5 926
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-15.12%4 810
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-17.07%4 720
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-27.07%4 264
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-31.82%2 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group