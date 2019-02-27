NH Hotel : doubles its recurring net profit in 2018 thanks to business growth and deleveraging

-NH Hotel Group's FY18(1)results-

-Outlook for 2019(1)-

-Minor International-

NH Hotel Group has begun to work with Minor International on defining a new five-year business plan with the aim of generating mutual benefits for the two complementary businesses

In 2018, NH Hotel Group beat all the guidance it had provided for the year and posted record results. Recurring net profit doubled to €72 million; revenue increased by 4.6% to €1.62 billion; EBITDA(2)was 14% higher at €265 million; and net debt came down significantly to end the year at -€171 million (0.6x EBITDA(2)).

The Group has ratified its guidance for EBITDA(2)of €285 million in 2019 and recurring net profit of around €100 million. Framed by these expectations, the Board of Directors will ask the Company's shareholders to approve a dividend of €0.15 per share against 2018 profits at the next Annual General Meeting. That dividend would imply a payout of an estimated €59 million.

NH Hotel Group's CEO, Ramón Aragonés, said he was particularly happy with the 2018 results: 'They constitute an excellent starting point for furthering our integration with Minor International. Together we are going to work on a five-year business plan designed to maximise the benefits of collaborating in our respective areas of influence and leverage the complementary nature of our businesses'.

In 2018, the Group's main hotel performance indicators and income statement metrics registered significant improvement. Group revenue increased by 4.6% to €1.62 billion (+6.7% in constant-currency terms), despite the adverse impacts of currency movements in Latin America and the hotels under refurbishment.

Like-for-like revenue growth was positive in the large majority of the Group's business markets, with growth of 6.5% in Benelux (fuelled above all by an exceptional performance in Brussels), 4.2% in Italy, 3.2% in Central Europe and 2.7% in Spain, where the Group topped an already-exceptional 2017. Latin America was affected by exchange rate effects.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 3.8% in 2018 to €70.4. The average daily rate (ADR), also increased by 2.3% to €97.9 on average in 2018 (an average that reached the €100 mark in the fourth quarter). Lastly, occupancy averaged 72%, up 1.5pp from 2017.

The Company once again outperformed its direct competitors in its main destinations as a whole, specifically posting growth in its RevPAR that was 1.5 percentage point higher than that of its competitors, thanks to a stronger relative performance on price and occupancy (Source: STR / MKG Competitive Set Average Growth).

EBITDA(2) registered growth of 14%, or €32 million, in 2018 to €264.8 million, thanks to both topline expansion and cost containment during the year. The EBITDA(2)margin widened by 1.3 percentage points to 16.3% and the conversion rate of incremental revenue-to-EBITDA(2)was 45%.

Recurring net profit doubled to €72 million in 2018, while reported net profit, including the gains recognised on the strategic sale of assets and the impact of hyperinflation accounting in Latin America under IAS 29, amounted to €117.8 million.

Elsewhere, the Group topped its deleveraging guidance for the year, reducing its net debt by €484 million to end 2018 at -€171 million. The ratio of net debt-to-EBITDA(2)stands at 0.6 times, thanks to the early conversion of €250 million of convertible bonds in June 2018 and the partial prepayment in December of €40 million of bonds originally due in 2023. It is worth highlighting the Group's strong cash position at year-end 2018: €266 million.

Against this backdrop of earnings momentum, the Board of Directors of NH Hotel Group will submit a motion at the next Annual General Meeting for the payment of a dividend from 2018 profits of up to €0.15 per share, which would imply an estimated payout of €59 million.

The Group enhanced its value proposition in 2018 with new and attractive destinations and innovative services

In addition to opening 10 hotels in 2018 (in Havana, Marseilles, Brussels, Monterrey, Venice, Madrid, Graz, Essen and Toulouse), the Company signed another six hotels for lease and management in Europe and Latin America during the year. The most prominent openings included the NH Collection Gran Vía in Madrid and the two new hotels inaugurated in Marseilles under the NH Collection and nhow brands. Indeed, the Group's nhow brand is planning to open seven new iconic hotels in the cities of London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Rome, Lima and Santiago de Chile in the next few years.

In addition, the Company continued to raise the quality of its asset portfolio last year with the refurbishment of 22 hotels located in Germany, Austria, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, the US, Argentina and Colombia.

In parallel, it continued to enhance the guest experience with innovative solutions in 2018, among which the launch of FASTPASS is worthy of note. FASTPASS is a combination of three innovative services - Check-in Online, Choose Your Room and Check-out Online - that give guests total control over their stays. In fact, NH Hotel Group is the first European chain to offer these three services simultaneously.

In 2018, the Company also relaunched its NH Rewards loyalty programme with a new look and a much more attractive and generous reward scheme. NH Rewards currently has over 8.6 million members.

The healthy performance in 2018, particularly in the last quarter of the year, has prompted the Company to reiterate its guidance for €285 million of EBITDA(2)in 2019, notwithstanding the changes in the consolidation scope and new repositioning opportunities in the hotel business. It also expects to generate around €100 million of recurring net profit in 2019.

Following the acquisition of 94.1% of NH Hotel Group by Minor International in the last quarter of 2018, the two companies have begun to work on defining a new five-year business plan designed to make the most of the complementary nature of the two chains' hotel portfolios, leverage economies of scale over a wider customer base and explore ways for developing all of their brands in several regions.

Against this backdrop, on 7 February 2019, the Board of Directors of NH Hotel Group agreed to a framework agreement with Minor International, the object of which is to establish a transparent regime for governing relations between the two entities, framed by the best corporate governance practices.

Specifically, the agreement addresses communication and the exchange of information between NH Hotel Group and Minor International; delimits the respective preferential geographic regions and market segments for the two companies with the aim of avoiding overlap and fostering business opportunities; establishes a protocol for approving mutual business transactions and related party transactions; and creates a regime for preventing possible conflicts of interest between the two parties.

Annex: Hotel business performance in 2018 by market

Ratios: like-for-like hotel data + hotels under refurbishment

EBITDA figures: recurring EBITDA before the reversal of provisions for onerous contracts and gains from asset sales

The figures include the impact of IAS 29:

Spain posted like-for-like revenue growth of 2.7% (1.3% including hotels under refurbishment to €414.9 million) in 2018. This metric registered growth of 3.9% in Madrid, which is all the more laudable considering the fact that 2017 was an exceptional year for conferences in the capital city. RevPAR in Spain increased by 2.3%, driven mainly by growth in the occupancy rate of 2.0%. As a result, EBITDA in Spain amounted to €65.7 million in 2018, year-on-year growth of 8.1%.

Italy. Like-for-like revenue increased by 4.2% in this market (4.0% including hotels under refurbishment to €277.3 million) in 2018, fuelled by Rome, where this metric increased by 10%. NH's Italian hotels saw their RevPAR increase by 4.9% last year, thanks to growth of 3.0% in the ADR and of 1.8% in occupancy. EBITDA increased by 18.4% to €62.3 million, implying EBITDA margin expansion of 2.6 percentage points to 21.6%.

Benelux. Brussels was the growth engine in this region, with like-for-like revenue growth of 12.4%, compared to 6.0% for this business unit as a whole, which posted revenue of €347.3 million. RevPar increased by 7.4%, driven by growth of 4.0% in the ADR and of 3.3% in occupancy. EBITDA was 8.6% higher at €72.3 million, implying a margin of 20.8%.

Central Europe. Revenue, at €382.3 million, increased by 3.5%, thanks to a favourable trade fair line-up, which offset the opportunity cost implied by the refurbishment of three hotels. RevPAR was 4.2% higher, thanks to growth of 2.9% in the ADR and of 1.3% in occupancy. Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt posted above average growth. EBITDA registered growth of 18.2% to €30.9 million.

Latin America also reported a better trend despite adverse currency trends in Mexico and Argentina. The 2.3% decline in RevPAR was entirely attributable to the adverse impact of currency movements, which has no impact at the EBITDA level. Mexico reported revenue growth of 6.4% in local currency terms, while in Argentina the topline doubled in constant currency terms; however, that growth narrows to 6.9% once the adverse current trends are factored in. EBITDA in Latin America was €26.8 million, growth of 4.1% from 2017.

1 The revenue figures exclude the application of IAS 29 Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies and IFRS 16 Leases, unless expressly indicated otherwise.

2 EBITDA before the reversal of provisions for onerous contracts and gains from asset sales.

3 Includes the impact of application of IAS 29 - Financial reporting in hyperinflationary economies.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group is a consolidated multinational player and a leading urban hotel operator in Europe and America, where it operates over 350 hotels. Since 2019, the Company works with Minor Hotels in the integration of their hotel brands under a single corporate umbrella with presence in over 50 countries worldwide. Together, both Groups have a portfolio of over 500 hotels articulated around eight brands: NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Tivoli, Anantara, Avani, Elewana and Oaks - that comprise a broad and diverse range of hotel propositions connected to the needs and desires of today's global travellers.