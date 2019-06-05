Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  NH Hotel Group SA    NHH   ES0161560018

NH HOTEL GROUP SA

(NHH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NH Hotel : lauded for its sustainable strategy for mitigating climate change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:03am EDT
  • With a score of A-, the Group has emerged as the leading player in sustainability matters in the hotel sector in Spain
  • NH scored above the European and international averages (B-)
  • Since implementing its first Sustainability Strategic Plan, the Group's carbon footprint per room has been cut by 67%

NH Hotel Group's global sustainability strategy has been recognised by the international organisation, CDP, which has given the Group a score of A- in its annual report, where it has ranked as the most responsible player in the Spanish hotel sector. According to the results recently reported by the CDP, an entity that champions sustainable economic development and the fight against climate change, NH Hotel Group also ranks among the 15 most advanced Spanish companies in terms of their global sustainability efforts.

This score (which the company has been improving on in recent editions), once again endorses NH Hotel Group's pioneering vision of placing sustainability at the heart of the company's strategy: sustainability has been acting as a key driver of Group-wide value generation for over a decade. The CDP climate change score of A- is above the European regional and global averages (both of which are B-).

Rufino Pérez, Chief Operations Officer at NH Hotel Group, said: 'Implementation of innovative solutions and the development of target-driven eco-efficiency plans have been key in the Company's sustainability strategy. NH Hotel Group prioritises the conservation and protection of the natural and urban heritage in the places where it operates hotels. It undertook that commitment at a strategic level over a decade ago, since which time sustainability has been framing decision-making and initiative planning across the Group'.

A pioneering vision of how to care for the environment

This CDP score highlights the Group's commitment to the Planet, which materialises in three core lines of initiative: minimising its impact on climate change; using resources more efficiently; and developing more sustainable products. At present, 141 hotels have world-renowned individual external sustainability certifications and ecolabels such as BREEAM, LEED, Green Key, Hoteles+Verdes, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001. In 2018 alone, 14 of the Company's hotels obtained a sustainability ecolabel for the first time.

NH Hotel Group carries out its sustainability efforts under the framework of its Corporate Responsibility Plan, which encompasses the initiatives related with caring for the planet. Since the start of the Group's first Sustainability Master Plan in 2007, the carbon footprint per room sold has come down by 67%, energy consumption per room sold has decreased by 31% and water consumption has dropped 27%.

Along this same vein, the Group has also rolled out an Energy Efficiency Plan, which is focused on lowering its hotels' energy consumption. That plan includes specific measures related with how the hotels are operated as well as investments in equipment upgrades. Some of the first measures include the performance of hotel energy audits, adjustment of the temperature parameters applied and tighter control over equipment operation outside of hours of usage. On the investment front, in the addition to renewing the HVAC, lighting and kitchen equipment, a process underway for a few years now, money will be earmarked to pilot energy and environmental efficiency projects such as photovoltaic, CHP, geothermal and composting facilities.

Framed by the overall strategic objectives, each Group hotel has individual targets for reducing their carbon footprints; moreover, the data is tracked at the individual establishment level so as to evidence delivery of these emission targets year after year. The score assigned by CDP in its climate change report reflects the fact that the Company has reduced energy consumption per room sold by 3.9% in the past year, which translates into 9.9% fewer CO2 emissions (in kilograms).

The annual A List compiled by CPD, in which NH Hotel Group has been participating since 2010, names the world's businesses leading on environmental performance. One of the CDP's overriding goals is to mitigate climate change by encouraging companies to embed sustainability initiatives into their business strategies and operating agendas.

The latest edition of its report, compiled on the basis of the firms' reporting efforts in 2018, evaluates over 6800 world's largest companies.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group is a consolidated multinational player and a leading urban hotel operator in Europe and America, where it operates over 350 hotels. Since 2019, the Company works with Minor Hotels in the integration of their hotel brands under a single corporate umbrella with presence in over 50 countries worldwide. Together, both Groups have a portfolio of over 500 hotels articulated around eight brands: NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Tivoli, Anantara, Avani, Elewana and Oaks - that comprise a broad and diverse range of hotel propositions connected to the needs and desires of today's global travellers.

Disclaimer

NH Hotel Group SA published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 09:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NH HOTEL GROUP SA
05:03aNH HOTEL : lauded for its sustainable strategy for mitigating climate change
PU
05/09NH HOTEL : Announces The Entourage Group Will Be Running The Top Floor Of Iconic..
AQ
04/24NH HOTEL : Anantara luxury hotels make debut in Spain
AQ
04/16NH HOTEL : Minor Hotels' Anantara debuts in Spain
AQ
04/14NH HOTEL : Minor Hotels and NH Announce the Forthcoming Debut of Luxury Anantara..
AQ
04/12NH HOTEL : announces Board changes
AQ
04/11NH HOTEL : Minor Hotels and NH Hotel Group Announce the Forthcoming Debut of Lux..
AQ
04/10NH HOTEL : announces Board changes
PU
04/09NH HOTEL : Minor Hotels, NH Hotel Group to debut Anantara brand in Spain
AQ
04/09NH HOTEL : Minor Hotels and NH Hotel Group Announce the Forthcoming Debut of Lux..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 695 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 239 M
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
P/E ratio 2020 15,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 1 784 M
Chart NH HOTEL GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
NH Hotel Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NH HOTEL GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 6,18 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ramón Aragonés Marin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfredo Fernández Agras Chairman
Rufino Pérez COO & Head-Global Transformation
Beatriz Puente Ferreras Managing Director-Finance & Administration
José María López-Elola González Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NH HOTEL GROUP SA12.13%1 986
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC16.27%5 190
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC14.38%4 555
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-18.02%4 510
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC10.26%3 192
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.13.62%3 122
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About