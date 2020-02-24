Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  NH Investment & Securities Co Ltd    A005940   KR7005940002

NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO LTD

(A005940)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

K-pop sensation BTS' label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO: media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 09:25pm EST
Goods of K-pop idol boy band BTS are seen on display at a pop-up store selling BTS merchandise in Seoul

Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of South Korean boy band BTS, has chosen JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and others to handle its initial public offering (IPO), according to media reports.

The IPO could be one of the largest in years in the country's entertainment industry, with its total valuation expected to be as high as 6 trillion won ($5 billion), the reports said, citing industry sources.

Big Hit Entertainment has chosen three local brokerage firms - NH Investment & Securities, Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Daewoo for the IPO, sources with direct knowledge off the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity as the plan is not public yet.

The brokerage firms declined to comment, while JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2005, the South Korean talent agency behind global sensation BTS has helped the South Korean superstar boy band score megahits globally and sell out U.S. stadiums. BTS also performed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last month.

BTS broke into the U.S. market in 2017 and was the first Korean group to win a Billboard music award. The band is set to launch a new world tour in April.

With BTS at the height of its popularity, it would be the right time to go public for Big Hit Entertainment, analysts said. But some are skeptical about the lofty valuation.

"The band members who are in their 20s must enlist for compulsory military service in a few years," said Yoo Sung-man, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities.

Big Hit Entertainment's "valuable assets in their prime will be out of business for a while in the foreseeable future".

Founder Bang Si-hyuk held the biggest stake of about 43.06% in Big Hit Entertainment as of the end of 2018, followed by gaming company Netmarble Corp's 25.22%, according to a regulatory filing by the music label.

Its operating profit nearly doubled to 64.1 billion won in 2018 from a year ago, according to the filing.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.69% 132.16 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORP End-of-day quote.
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO LTD End-of-day quote.
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP End-of-day quote.
NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO LTD End-of-day quote.
STUDIO DRAGON CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES
2019MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO : NH Investment lend $182 mn on LA hotel, condos
AQ
2019NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES : Bank Arranges 690 Bil. Won of Funding for Niles Pow..
AQ
2018South Korea's Hyundai Mobis to meet Elliott next week - sources
RE
2016Samsung BioLogics IPO Could Value Firm at $8.2 Billion
DJ
2016HP to Acquire Samsung Printer Business in $1 Billion Deal
DJ
2016Samsung BioLogics Aims to Raise Up to $2.5 Billion From IPO
DJ
2015Global banks extend retreat from Asian bond markets - researcher
RE
2014Heirs of Samsung's Lee don't plan to sell shares in holding firm IPO
RE
2014POSCO to revamp non-steel ops, shun major steel investment -new CEO
RE
2014WOORI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO LTD : POSCO believes Indonesia mill unlikely to..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 1 432 B
EBIT 2019 609 B
Net income 2019 491 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 6,21x
P/E ratio 2020 7,04x
Capi. / Sales2019 2 086x
Capi. / Sales2020 2 075x
Capitalization 2 987 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16 100,00  KRW
Last Close Price 10 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 78,2%
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Chae Jeong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cheon-Woo Yang Managing Director & Head-Operation
Yong-Seok Jeon Managing Director & Head-Information Technology
Seon-Gyu Kim Independent Director
Il-Gun Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES CO LTD2 614
MORGAN STANLEY2.54%83 557
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.0.30%79 719
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-2.88%59 335
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.47%40 489
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.25%24 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group