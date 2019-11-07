Log in
NHN Corp    A181710   KR7181710005

NHN CORP

(A181710)
NHN : 3Q Net Profit Rose 18% on Year

11/07/2019

By Kwanwoo Jun

NHN Corp.'s (181710.SE) third-quarter net profit rose 18% on year thanks to solid growth in business-software sales.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 30.76 billion Korean won ($26.6 million) compared with KRW26.06 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean game-and-software company said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast of a KRW21.31 billion net profit.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% on year to KRW351.72 billion, while operating profit gained 1.0% on year to KRW22.02 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAVER CORP End-of-day quote.
NHN CORP End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 1 495 B
EBIT 2019 100 B
Net income 2019 52,5 B
Finance 2019 499 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 818x
EV / Sales2020 740x
Capitalization 1 223 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 85 647,06  KRW
Last Close Price 62 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Woo-Jin Jung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joon-Ho Lee Chairman
Hyun-Sik Ahn Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eun-Sook Jin Chief Technology Officer & Executive Board Member
Nam-Gyu Gang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NHN CORP1 056
NINTENDO CO., LTD.47.84%46 109
NETMARBLE GAMES CORP--.--%6 812
CD PROJEKT S.A.78.47%6 476
KOEI TECMO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.41.33%2 918
ALPHA GROUP--.--%1 429
