NHN : 3Q Net Profit Rose 18% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



NHN Corp.'s (181710.SE) third-quarter net profit rose 18% on year thanks to solid growth in business-software sales.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 30.76 billion Korean won ($26.6 million) compared with KRW26.06 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean game-and-software company said Friday. It beat a FactSet consensus forecast of a KRW21.31 billion net profit.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% on year to KRW351.72 billion, while operating profit gained 1.0% on year to KRW22.02 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com