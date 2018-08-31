NIB : Appendix 3Z

Appendix 3Z

Name of entity ABN

nib holdings limited 51 125 633 856

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Philip Gardner Date of last notice 1 September 2015 Date that director ceased to be director 31 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Sutton Gardner Pty Ltd (ACN 126 973 028) Philip Gardner is a director of Sutton Gardner Pty Ltd which is a trustee of the Sutton Gardner Superannuation Fund which manages Philip Gardner's superannuation. Indirect holding. Number & class of securities 150,000 ordinary shares held in nib holdings limited by Sutton Gardner Pty Ltd.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

