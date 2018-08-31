Log in
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED (NHF)
End-of-day quote  - 08/30
6.55 AUD   +0.15%
NIB : Appendix 3Z
PU
NIB : Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director
PU
NIB : 2018 Full Year Results ASX Announcement
PU
NIB : Appendix 3Z

08/31/2018

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Rule 3.19A.3

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

nib holdings limited 51 125 633 856

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Philip Gardner

Date of last notice

1 September 2015

Date that director ceased to be director

31 August 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Sutton Gardner Pty Ltd (ACN 126 973 028)

Philip Gardner is a director of Sutton Gardner Pty Ltd which is a trustee of the Sutton Gardner Superannuation Fund which manages Philip Gardner's superannuation.

Indirect holding.

Number & class of securities

150,000 ordinary shares held in nib holdings limited by Sutton Gardner Pty Ltd.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 2

Disclaimer

NIB Holdings Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 00:01:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 339 M
EBIT 2019 199 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 22,02
P/E ratio 2020 20,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 2 975 M
Chart NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIB Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,44  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Anthony Fitzgibbon CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Steven Crane Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Brendan Mills Chief Information Officer
Philip Gardner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.25%2 166
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD-7.29%6 116
SUL AMERICA SA29.36%2 196
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 052
TRUPANION INC27.16%1 218
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC101.20%863
