Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  NIB Holdings Limited    NHF   AU000000NHF0

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED (NHF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/03
6.54 AUD   +0.31%
01:57aNIB : Change of Director's Interest - M Fitzgibbon
PU
08/31NIB : Appendix 3Z
PU
08/31NIB : Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NIB : Change of Director's Interest - M Fitzgibbon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:57am CEST

nib holdings limited

t 13 14 63

Head Office

f 02 4925 1999

22 Honeysuckle Drive

Newcastle NSW 2300

e nib@nib.com.au

abn 51 125 633 856

w nib.com.au

4 September 2018

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Mark Fitzgibbon

Attached is an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr Mark Fitzgibbon.

nib's Managing Director, Mr Mark Fitzgibbon, has informed the company that he sold 60,000 nib shares (which he held directly) on market on 29 August 2018. Mr Fitzgibbon sold the 60,000 shares to meet a personal income tax obligation resulting from past awards of remuneration for his role in the form of nib shares.

The Appendix 3Y details the sale of shares mentioned above as well as the allotment of ordinary shares to Mr Fitzgibbon on the vesting of FY15-FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Performance Rights granted to Mr Fitzgibbon under the nib LTIP and the allotment of ordinary shares to Mr Fitzgibbon under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan on 1 September 2018. In total:

  • 234,714 ordinary shares were allotted to Mr Fitzgibbon on the vesting of FY15-FY18 LTIP Performance Rights granted under the nib Long Term Incentive Plan, with these shares purchased on market; and

  • 91,561 ordinary shares were allotted to Mr Fitzgibbon under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan, with these shares purchased on market.

Yours sincerely,

Roslyn Toms Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Matthew Neat

Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

T: +61 (0)2 4914 1777

M: +61 (0)411 700 006 E:m.neat@nib.com.au

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity - nib holdings limited

ABN - 51 125 633 856

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mark Fitzgibbon

Date of last notice

9 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Shares held by Fitzy (NSW) Pty Ltd as Trustee for Fitz Family Fund in which Mark Fitzgibbon is the sole Director and beneficiary of the Trust.

Date of change

29 August 2018 and 1 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

1,453,348 - Direct (held by Mark Fitzgibbon)

660,621 - Indirect (held by Fitzy (NSW) Pty Ltd as Trustee for Fitz Family Fund).

Class

Ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Date of Notice: 4 September 2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

326,275 ordinary shares on 1 September 2018 being:

  • - 234,714 ordinary shares allotted on the vesting of FY15-FY18 LTIP Performance Rights granted under the nib Long Term Incentive Plan. 50% of the ordinary shares allotted have a two year escrow period.

  • - 91,561 ordinary shares allotted under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan representing 50% of Mr Fitzgibbon's FY18 short-term incentive that has been granted in the form of shares. Half of the shares have a 12 month escrow period with the second half having a two year escrow period.

Number disposed

Direct - 60,000 ordinary shares.

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil for the ordinary shares allotted on the vesting of Performance Rights on 1 September 2018.

$590,643.00 for the ordinary shares allotted under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan on 1 September 2018. $380,920.20 for the ordinary shares sold on 29 August 2018 (direct - held by Mark Fitzgibbon).

No. of securities held after change

1,719,623 - Direct (held by Mark Fitzgibbon)

660,621 - Indirect (held by Fitzy (NSW) Pty Ltd as Trustee for Fitz Family Fund)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

234,714 ordinary shares purchased on market and allotted on vesting of Performance Rights issued under the nib Long Term Incentive Plan.

91,561 ordinary shares purchased on market and allotted pursuant to the nib Short Term Incentive Plan

60,000 shares (held directly by Mark Fitzgibbon) were disposed of by Mark Fitzgibbon on market.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 2

Date of Notice: 4 September 2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Date of Notice: 4 September 2018

Disclaimer

NIB Holdings Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 23:56:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:57aNIB : Change of Director's Interest - M Fitzgibbon
PU
08/31NIB : Appendix 3Z
PU
08/31NIB : Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director
PU
08/20NIB : 2018 Full Year Results ASX Announcement
PU
08/20NIB : Notification of Appendix 3A.1 – Dividend/Distribution
PU
08/15QBE INSURANCE : 1st Half Profit Rises, Capital Ratios Recover
DJ
08/15NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/13NIB : provides forecast FY18 earnings update
PU
08/03NIB : acquires QBE’s travel insurance business as part of World Nomads Gro..
PU
07/11NIB : Notice of Briefing - FY18 Results Presentation
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20NIB HOLDINGS NC NSW ORD 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/01NIB Holdings (NIBHF) Presents At Macquarie Australia Conference - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 339 M
EBIT 2019 199 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 21,95
P/E ratio 2020 20,04
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 2 966 M
Chart NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIB Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,44  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Anthony Fitzgibbon CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Steven Crane Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Brendan Mills Chief Information Officer
Christine Frances McLoughlin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.55%2 132
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD-7.60%6 059
SUL AMERICA SA26.44%2 234
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 056
TRUPANION INC30.47%1 220
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC112.02%843
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.