NIB : Change of Director's Interest - M Fitzgibbon

4 September 2018

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Mark Fitzgibbon

Attached is an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr Mark Fitzgibbon.

nib's Managing Director, Mr Mark Fitzgibbon, has informed the company that he sold 60,000 nib shares (which he held directly) on market on 29 August 2018. Mr Fitzgibbon sold the 60,000 shares to meet a personal income tax obligation resulting from past awards of remuneration for his role in the form of nib shares.

The Appendix 3Y details the sale of shares mentioned above as well as the allotment of ordinary shares to Mr Fitzgibbon on the vesting of FY15-FY18 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Performance Rights granted to Mr Fitzgibbon under the nib LTIP and the allotment of ordinary shares to Mr Fitzgibbon under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan on 1 September 2018. In total:

• 234,714 ordinary shares were allotted to Mr Fitzgibbon on the vesting of FY15-FY18 LTIP Performance Rights granted under the nib Long Term Incentive Plan, with these shares purchased on market; and

• 91,561 ordinary shares were allotted to Mr Fitzgibbon under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan, with these shares purchased on market.

Yours sincerely,

Roslyn Toms Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Matthew Neat

Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

T: +61 (0)2 4914 1777

M: +61 (0)411 700 006 E:m.neat@nib.com.au

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity - nib holdings limited

ABN - 51 125 633 856

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mark Fitzgibbon Date of last notice 9 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Shares held by Fitzy (NSW) Pty Ltd as Trustee for Fitz Family Fund in which Mark Fitzgibbon is the sole Director and beneficiary of the Trust. Date of change 29 August 2018 and 1 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1,453,348 - Direct (held by Mark Fitzgibbon) 660,621 - Indirect (held by Fitzy (NSW) Pty Ltd as Trustee for Fitz Family Fund). Class Ordinary shares

Date of Notice: 4 September 2018

Number acquired 326,275 ordinary shares on 1 September 2018 being: - 234,714 ordinary shares allotted on the vesting of FY15-FY18 LTIP Performance Rights granted under the nib Long Term Incentive Plan. 50% of the ordinary shares allotted have a two year escrow period.

- 91,561 ordinary shares allotted under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan representing 50% of Mr Fitzgibbon's FY18 short-term incentive that has been granted in the form of shares. Half of the shares have a 12 month escrow period with the second half having a two year escrow period. Number disposed Direct - 60,000 ordinary shares. Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil for the ordinary shares allotted on the vesting of Performance Rights on 1 September 2018. $590,643.00 for the ordinary shares allotted under the nib Short Term Incentive Plan on 1 September 2018. $380,920.20 for the ordinary shares sold on 29 August 2018 (direct - held by Mark Fitzgibbon). No. of securities held after change 1,719,623 - Direct (held by Mark Fitzgibbon) 660,621 - Indirect (held by Fitzy (NSW) Pty Ltd as Trustee for Fitz Family Fund) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back 234,714 ordinary shares purchased on market and allotted on vesting of Performance Rights issued under the nib Long Term Incentive Plan. 91,561 ordinary shares purchased on market and allotted pursuant to the nib Short Term Incentive Plan 60,000 shares (held directly by Mark Fitzgibbon) were disposed of by Mark Fitzgibbon on market.

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

Date of Notice: 4 September 2018