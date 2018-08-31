Log in
08/30
6.55 AUD   +0.15%
02:02aNIB : Appendix 3Z
PU
02:02aNIB : Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director
PU
08/20NIB : 2018 Full Year Results ASX Announcement
PU
NIB : Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director

08/31/2018 | 02:02am CEST

nib holdings limited

t 13 14 63

Head Office

f 02 4925 1999

22 Honeysuckle Drive

Newcastle NSW 2300

e nib@nib.com.au

abn 51 125 633 856

w nib.com.au

31 August 2018

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

nib holdings limited

Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director

nib holdings limited (nib) confirms the retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director of nib, effective 31 August 2018. Mr Gardner has also retired as a Director of nib health funds limited and Grand United Corporate Health Limited.

Philip was appointed as a Director of nib holdings limited in May 2007 and has served as the Chairman of the Investment Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee, People and Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee.

nib Chairman, Mr Steve Crane said Philip has been an exceptional Director providing relevant and current strategic insight.

"On behalf of the nib Board I would like to thank Philip for his sound advice, commitment and dedication. After more than 11 years of service he really has made a wonderful contribution to our business," Mr Crane said.

Yours sincerely,

Roslyn Toms Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Matthew Neat

Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

T: +61 (0)2 4914 1777

M: +61 (0)411 700 006 E:m.neat@nib.com.au

Disclaimer

NIB Holdings Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 00:01:01 UTC
