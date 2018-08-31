NIB : Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director

|
31 August 2018
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
nib holdings limited
Retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director
nib holdings limited (nib) confirms the retirement of Mr Philip Gardner as a Director of nib, effective 31 August 2018. Mr Gardner has also retired as a Director of nib health funds limited and Grand United Corporate Health Limited.
Philip was appointed as a Director of nib holdings limited in May 2007 and has served as the Chairman of the Investment Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee, People and Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee.
nib Chairman, Mr Steve Crane said Philip has been an exceptional Director providing relevant and current strategic insight.
"On behalf of the nib Board I would like to thank Philip for his sound advice, commitment and dedication. After more than 11 years of service he really has made a wonderful contribution to our business," Mr Crane said.
