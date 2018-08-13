Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  NIB Holdings Limited    NHF   AU000000NHF0

NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED (NHF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

nib : provides forecast FY18 earnings update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:24am CEST

13 August 2018

nib provides forecast FY18 earnings update

nib holdings limited (ASX: nhf) today indicated unaudited Group Underlying Operating Profit (UOP) for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 (FY18) will be approximately $184.0 million (Group Statutory Operating Profit of approximately $169.0 million). The result also includes earnings from the acquisition of GU Health in October 2017.

nib's previous FY18 Group UOP guidance was a minimum of $165.0 million (Group Statutory Operating Profit at least $148.0 million).

nib's Managing Director, Mark Fitzgibbon, said a benign claims environment especially in its Australian residents health insurance (arhi) business was the main factor behind the revised outlook.

"Our previous guidance was premised upon an arhi net margin towards the upper end of our 5% to 6% target range but we now expect it to be closer to 6.9%, following completion of a one-month hindsight review of claims. Our international students and workers businesses have also exceeded our expectations," Mr Fitzgibbon said.

Mr Fitzgibbon said there were several factors that explain the lower trajectory of claims inflation including tighter cost containment, price reductions in medical devices spearheaded by the Federal Government and some downgrading in cover.

He added broader economic conditions were also causing slower growth in the volume of medical, dental and other treatment. Excluding the impact of the GU Health acquisition in October 2017, nib's arhi business expects to pay $1.46 billion in claims in FY18 up 4% on the previous year notwithstanding net organic membership growth of 3%.

Mr Fitzgibbon said he hoped lower claims inflation reflected a new norm although inevitably a combination of an ageing population and future growth in household incomes would stoke higher growth in treatment volumes.

"Everyone shares the objective of making private health insurance more affordable and strains on the public health system mean we actually need greater market participation. We're doing our very best and making good progress as evidenced by our 2018 premium increase of 3.95% being the lowest in 15 years," he said.

Mr Fitzgibbon indicated nib was still finalising a view on its Group FY19 outlook with a market update to be provided as part of the release of nib's FY18 full year results on 20 August 2018. However, he expected the arhi net margin would in FY19 move back towards the top end of its target range of 5% to 6%.

Media and Investor Relations Matthew Neat

Head of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

Tel: +61 (0)2 4914 1777 or 0411 700 006 (+61 411 700 006) Email: m.neat@nib.com.au

Disclaimer

NIB Holdings Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 23:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:24aNIB : provides forecast FY18 earnings update
PU
08/03NIB : acquires QBE’s travel insurance business as part of World Nomads Gro..
PU
07/11NIB : Notice of Briefing - FY18 Results Presentation
PU
05/01NIB : Change of Director's Interest - J Chow
PU
04/18Suncorp Taps Christine McLoughlin to Succeed Chairman Ziggy Switkowski
DJ
03/01NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18NIB : announces FY18 first half results and updates full year guidance
PU
02/18NIB : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of dividend/distribution
PU
02/14NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
01/24NIB : Approval received for 2018 premium changes
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/01NIB Holdings (NIBHF) Presents At Macquarie Australia Conference - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 2 142 M
EBIT 2018 181 M
Net income 2018 126 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,37%
P/E ratio 2018 20,41
P/E ratio 2019 19,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 2 620 M
Chart NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NIB Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,96  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Anthony Fitzgibbon CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Steven Crane Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle McPherson Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Brendan Mills Chief Information Officer
Philip Gardner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.68%1 913
MEDIBANK PRIVATE LTD-3.65%6 413
SUL AMERICA SA20.77%2 281
BUPA ARABIA FOR COOPERATIVE INSU CO SJSC--.--%2 074
TRUPANION INC32.05%1 259
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC86.57%761
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.