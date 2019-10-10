Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NIBC Holding    NIBC   NL0012756316

NIBC HOLDING

(NIBC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/10 05:34:28 am
6.965 EUR   +0.36%
05:41aNIBC : Ark Data Centres pursue its growth ambitions through a debt refinancing
PU
08/28NIBC HOLDING : Half-year results
CO
08/26NIBC HOLDING : Crossing thresholds
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NIBC : Ark Data Centres pursue its growth ambitions through a debt refinancing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 05:41am EDT

We are pleased to announce that NIBC successfully closed a refinancing with existing client Ark Data Centres. Ark is one of the UK's largest independent data centre businesses. Located on three sites in the surroundings of London, it offers reliable and highly secure co-location services to corporate and public clients. In 2015, against strong competition Ark won the UK Governments Crown Hosting Framework Agreement, a market differentiator that crystalizes their high reputation in the industry. The Company has a sticky customer base with a healthy pipeline of new business.

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIBC HOLDING
05:41aNIBC : Ark Data Centres pursue its growth ambitions through a debt refinancing
PU
08/28NIBC HOLDING : Half-year results
CO
08/26NIBC HOLDING : Crossing thresholds
CO
07/09Deutsche Bank in partnership talks with SoftBank-backed OakNorth
RE
07/02SOFTBANK : backed lender OakNorth doubles staff, inks deal with NIBC Bank
RE
06/30NIBC HOLDING : Half-year report
CO
04/26NIBC HOLDING : Proxy Statments
CO
03/25NIBC HOLDING : Corporate Officers and Executives' transactions in the company's ..
CO
03/25NIBC HOLDING : Notices
CO
03/25NIBC HOLDING : Notices
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 509 M
EBIT 2019 250 M
Net income 2019 168 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 10,1%
P/E ratio 2019 6,06x
P/E ratio 2020 5,97x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,96x
Capitalization 1 010 M
Chart NIBC HOLDING
Duration : Period :
NIBC Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIBC HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,66  €
Last Close Price 6,94  €
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus de Wilt Chief Executive Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman Dijkhuizen Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Christner Member-Supervisory Board
James Christopher Flowers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIBC HOLDING-16.48%1 108
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.18.15%70 967
MORGAN STANLEY1.99%65 813
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.11%46 052
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY39.48%34 953
HUATAI SECURITIES16.36%21 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group