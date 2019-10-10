NIBC : Ark Data Centres pursue its growth ambitions through a debt refinancing

We are pleased to announce that NIBC successfully closed a refinancing with existing client Ark Data Centres. Ark is one of the UK's largest independent data centre businesses. Located on three sites in the surroundings of London, it offers reliable and highly secure co-location services to corporate and public clients. In 2015, against strong competition Ark won the UK Governments Crown Hosting Framework Agreement, a market differentiator that crystalizes their high reputation in the industry. The Company has a sticky customer base with a healthy pipeline of new business.

