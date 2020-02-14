Log in
Dutch bank NIBC in talks over 1.44 billion euro buyout proposal from Blackstone

02/14/2020 | 03:20am EST

Dutch bank NIBC Holding NV is in advanced talks over a buyout proposal from private equity firm Blackstone that values the lender at 1.44 billion euros (£1.2 billion), it said on Friday.

Blackstone is proposing to pay 9.85 euros per share for the Hague-based bank, NIBC said, a 7.8% premium to its closing price on Thursday of 9.13 euros per share.

The lender's shares rose 7.1% at the open to 9.79 euros per share in Amsterdam.

In a statement NIBC said the overture is being supported by its major shareholders, U.S. private equity group JC Flowers and Dutch investment firm Reggeborgh.

NIBC said its boards are considering the proposal, which may not lead to an actual offer, it added.

The bank, which serves 600 small businesses and 400,000 retail clients, reported a net profit of 83 million euros for the first half of 2019. It is due to report full-year earnings Feb. 26.

In its statement, NIBC said JC Flowers, which holds 60.6% of its stock, would agree to sell its stake for 8.93 euros per share under the proposal, while Reggeborgh, which owns 14.6% of the group, would sell its stake for 9.65 euros per share.

JC Flowers bought NIBC from Dutch pension funds in 2005 for 1.8 billion euros, but the financial crisis of 2008 derailed its plans to sell the bank at a profit.

The American firm eventually sought a listing for the bank in 2018, selling a 25% stake at 8.75 euros per share.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey)
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. -1.21% 59.4 Delayed Quote.17.44%
CARDLYTICS, INC. -0.66% 93.07 Delayed Quote.48.06%
NIBC HOLDING N.V. 6.68% 9.74 Delayed Quote.21.41%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 0.14% 62.94 Delayed Quote.12.35%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 518 M
EBIT 2019 265 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,02%
P/E ratio 2019 7,83x
P/E ratio 2020 8,12x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 1 328 M
Technical analysis trends NIBC HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,56  €
Last Close Price 9,13  €
Spread / Highest target 20,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus de Wilt Chief Executive Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman Dijkhuizen Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Christner Member-Supervisory Board
James Christopher Flowers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIBC HOLDING N.V.21.41%1 441
MORGAN STANLEY9.90%89 551
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.3.79%84 503
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-0.57%61 390
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.32%37 167
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-10.09%22 554
