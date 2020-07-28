NIBC N : Merger between NIBC Bank NV and NIBC Bank Deutschland AG

As an organisation, we are continuously focused on increasing efficiency and simplifying our organisational structure. For this reason, our German franchise NIBC Bank Deutschland AG, will merge with NIBC Bank NV at the end of August 2020. This means that all activities in Germany will be continued from the existing German branch office.

This merger will enable us to operate efficiently and control costs. This means that the existing German branch of NIBC has more room to focus on supporting our existing clients and to look at new opportunities that arise in the space of innovation, transformation and sustainability. These industries include Fintech, Technology, and Digital Infrastructure. We are committed to our clients in Germany by supporting them in achieving their growth objectives through innovative and creative financing solutions and advisory services. It is vital for NIBC to have and maintain a local presence in our core geographies, as this allows us to stay on top of opportunities that arise for our clients and ourselves.

By focusing on existing and new clients and the industries mentioned above, we are able to maximise our impact, putting our clients first and building towards a strong and sustainable future for our clients and the German branch of NIBC. We call that forward-thinking, our THINK YES mentality.

The savings of all NIBC Direct clients fall under the Dutch Deposit Guarantee Scheme and are guaranteed up to EUR 100,000 per account holder. If a NIBC Direct client has deposited more than EUR 100,000 in savings with NIBC Direct, the client has the temporary right (following specific merger legislation) to withdraw the amount above EUR 100,000 as a direct result of the merger. Please visit our Belgian, German or Dutch website for additional information.