NIBC N : supports Van Deursen Group and Movement Real Estate to develop project The Grace

We are pleased to announce that NIBC has successfully closed a development and construction financing for project The Grace to INCLUDED City Development, a Joint Venture between Van Deursen Group and Movement Real Estate. Purpose of the Facility is to partly finance the acquisition and preparation costs of two residential towers until start construction including commercial- and common area with parking garages including a skybar on top in NIBC's own city of The Hague near Holland Spoor. The Grace towers, designed by Mecanoo Architecten, will be 150 and 180 meter high, which makes them the tallest buildings in The Hague. Furthermore, the Grace is a highly sustainable project with a global innovation, which makes it the first fully electric skyscrapers powered by a solar fields as wide as 4.500 m2.

