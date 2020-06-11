Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  NIBC Holding N.V.    NIBC   NL0012756316

NIBC HOLDING N.V.

(NIBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIBC N : supports Van Deursen Group and Movement Real Estate to develop project The Grace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 01:33am EDT

We are pleased to announce that NIBC has successfully closed a development and construction financing for project The Grace to INCLUDED City Development, a Joint Venture between Van Deursen Group and Movement Real Estate. Purpose of the Facility is to partly finance the acquisition and preparation costs of two residential towers until start construction including commercial- and common area with parking garages including a skybar on top in NIBC's own city of The Hague near Holland Spoor. The Grace towers, designed by Mecanoo Architecten, will be 150 and 180 meter high, which makes them the tallest buildings in The Hague. Furthermore, the Grace is a highly sustainable project with a global innovation, which makes it the first fully electric skyscrapers powered by a solar fields as wide as 4.500 m2.

Disclaimer

NIBC Holding NV published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 05:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NIBC HOLDING N.V.
01:33aNIBC N : supports Van Deursen Group and Movement Real Estate to develop project ..
PU
06/08BLACKSTONE : Cuts Offer Price for Acquiring NIBC Holding, Values Bank at EUR1.03..
DJ
06/08Blackstone lowers NIBC takeover bid on coronavirus uncertainty
RE
05/21NIBC N : Publication Merger Protocol public offer by Flora Acquisition B.V.
PU
05/21NIBC N : Update on dividend in relation to the intended all-cash public offer by..
PU
05/18NIBC N : says it will pay 2019 dividend to Blackstone to ensure acquisition
RE
04/17NIBC HOLDING N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/01NIBC N : Update on NIBC's Annual General Meeting on 17 April 2020
PU
03/31NIBC N : provides update on dividend following ECB recommendation related to COV..
PU
03/24NIBC N : Update on intended all-cash public offer by Flora Acquisition B.V. for ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 412 M 467 M 467 M
Net income 2020 13,0 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 1 031 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 711
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart NIBC HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
NIBC Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIBC HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,38 €
Last Close Price 7,09 €
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paulus de Wilt Chief Executive Officer
Dick M. Sluimers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herman Dijkhuizen Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Christner Member-Supervisory Board
James Christopher Flowers Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIBC HOLDING N.V.-5.72%1 170
MORGAN STANLEY-4.75%79 413
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-7.14%78 207
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-19.85%51 728
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-8.85%39 498
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.23.36%31 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group