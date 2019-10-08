Hawaii Information Consortium : Website Wins Silver W³ Award

Hawaii Information Consortium's (HIC) website has once again been nationally recognized, this time as a winner in the 14th annual W³ Awards. It was also recently honored with the Award of Distinction from the Communicator Awards for its innovative, modern and mobile-oriented design.

Receiving more than 5,000 entries from across the globe, the W³ Awards honor outstanding websites, web marketing, web video, mobile sites/apps and social content created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers and creators worldwide.

“​We were once again amazed by the high level of execution and creativity found in the entries we received this year. Our W³ winners continue to embody what the internet is all about as they once again raise the bar in Web development and design. We are truly honored to have the privilege to experience such a diverse and remarkable pool of work this year," said Derek Howard, director of the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

HIC helps government agencies solve their biggest problems using technology. Over the past 20 years, HIC has built more than 160 digital government services on behalf of their state, local and federal partners through a public-private partnership with the State of Hawaii. The site redesign was completed in tandem with a company rebrand in February 2019.

The HIC logo was redesigned to solidify our company name, Hawaii Information Consortium. Our abbreviated name, “H I C”, is meant to be said by pronouncing each letter with a bold font and uppercase lettering used for emphasis. The three circles are an abstract representation of our company values: technology, partnership and solutions, which continuously overlap and combine in everything we do.

Stories weaved throughout the site show that HIC understands and knows how to implement the latest technology and that it works with government partners every step of the way to build a lasting partnership.

A portfolio highlights HIC’s best work and the capabilities section defines technical capabilities in a way meaningful to government agencies.

HIC also created new social media presence on all the major platforms to share the softer side of HIC, emphasizing all the activities that create HIC’s unique and engaging culture.

About HIC

At Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC), we’re experts at helping agencies solve their biggest problems using technology. Over the past 20 years, HIC has built more than 160 digital government services on behalf of our State, Local, and Federal partners through a public/private partnership with the State of Hawaii. We work with you to build scalable solutions that meet all of your specific needs and our projects often involve bringing your paper forms and processes online, streamlining your workflow, and accepting payments. Located in downtown Honolulu, we employ 34 full-time staff members. HIC is a Hawaii corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of eGovernment firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC Inc. NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005675/en/