Information Network of Arkansas : Takes Top Honor

Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC), also known as the Information
Network of Arkansas (INA), was recognized as the Best Place to Work in
Arkansas with the prestigious Benchmark Award at an award ceremony on
Thursday, September 28th, hosted by Arkansas Business.
Arkansas Business recognized AIC for scoring highest in a survey
conducted by the Best Companies Group. Information gathered from
separate questionnaires completed by employers and randomly selected
employees is analyzed to determine the strengths and opportunities of
the participating companies and rank them based on this data. The
results are analyzed and categorized according to 8 Core Focus Areas:
|
1.
|
|
|
|
Leadership and Planning
|
2.
|
|
|
|
Corporate Culture and Communications
|
3.
|
|
|
|
Role Satisfaction
|
4.
|
|
|
|
Work Environment
|
5.
|
|
|
|
Relationship with Supervisor
|
6.
|
|
|
|
Training, Development and Resources
|
7.
|
|
|
|
Pay and Benefits
|
8.
|
|
|
|
Overall Engagement
“We are truly honored to receive this recognition,” said Bob Sanders,
AIC General Manager. “Arkansas is home to so many incredible companies
who put a premium on the welfare of their employees. We are proud to be
recognized along with such a prestigious group.”
AIC is better known to its Arkansas government partners as the team that
manages Information Network of Arkansas (INA)—the state’s digital
government program. Since AIC was awarded its first digital government
services contract with the state in 1997, the Little Rock-based
subsidiary of NIC Inc. has created dozens of new technology jobs in
Arkansas.
One of the founding principles of AIC’s parent company, NIC, Inc., is to
be the best place its employees have ever worked. The company does that
by offering a superb benefits package and INA builds on those benefits
in a variety of ways. Their all-volunteer Employee Relations Committee
(ERC) organizes events every month to celebrate things like milestones
and birthdays. Having fun at work is encouraged and supported and
employees do their part to make sure it’s not all work and no play at
INA!
About Information Network of Arkansas
The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private
partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information
Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities web-enable their
information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 21st
year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is
part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of
companies. AIC, a local tech employer, was named the 2018 Benchmark
Award winner in the 2018 “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” competition
sponsored by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov,
the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than
900 state and local online services.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
