Information Network of Arkansas : Takes Top Honor

INA Receives Benchmark Award in Best Places to Work in Arkansas Competition

Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC), also known as the Information Network of Arkansas (INA), was recognized as the Best Place to Work in Arkansas with the prestigious Benchmark Award at an award ceremony on Thursday, September 28th, hosted by Arkansas Business.

Arkansas Business recognized AIC for scoring highest in a survey conducted by the Best Companies Group. Information gathered from separate questionnaires completed by employers and randomly selected employees is analyzed to determine the strengths and opportunities of the participating companies and rank them based on this data. The results are analyzed and categorized according to 8 Core Focus Areas:

1. Leadership and Planning 2. Corporate Culture and Communications 3. Role Satisfaction 4. Work Environment 5. Relationship with Supervisor 6. Training, Development and Resources 7. Pay and Benefits 8. Overall Engagement

“We are truly honored to receive this recognition,” said Bob Sanders, AIC General Manager. “Arkansas is home to so many incredible companies who put a premium on the welfare of their employees. We are proud to be recognized along with such a prestigious group.”

AIC is better known to its Arkansas government partners as the team that manages Information Network of Arkansas (INA)—the state’s digital government program. Since AIC was awarded its first digital government services contract with the state in 1997, the Little Rock-based subsidiary of NIC Inc. has created dozens of new technology jobs in Arkansas.

One of the founding principles of AIC’s parent company, NIC, Inc., is to be the best place its employees have ever worked. The company does that by offering a superb benefits package and INA builds on those benefits in a variety of ways. Their all-volunteer Employee Relations Committee (ERC) organizes events every month to celebrate things like milestones and birthdays. Having fun at work is encouraged and supported and employees do their part to make sure it’s not all work and no play at INA!

About Information Network of Arkansas

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities web-enable their information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 21st year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. AIC, a local tech employer, was named the 2018 Benchmark Award winner in the 2018 “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” competition sponsored by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than 900 state and local online services.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005899/en/