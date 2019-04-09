Information Network of Arkansas : Wins Communitas Award

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) has won a Communitas Award for
its leadership in community service. Communitas is a Latin word that
means 'people coming together for the good of a community.' This award,
inspired by the vision of a better world, recognizes companies who have
made a concerted effort to do their part by giving back to their
community.
“We think it is vital to invest in the communities we live and work in,”
says Bob Sanders, INA General Manager. “We’re fortunate to have so many
people on our team who are passionate about giving back. As a business,
we consider it a privilege to support our team in donating their time to
help others.”
INA employees have contributed their time, talent, and/or funds to youth
organizations, schools, and several organizations that offer critical
services both in the Little Rock area and throughout Arkansas. Here are
some of the things INA did in 2018 that resulted in this award win:
-
Inspiring the youth of Little Rock to explore technology as a career
choice through mentorships, sponsoring and hosting STEM events for
Girl Scouts, serving as judges at science fairs, and more.
-
Delivering nutritious lunch-time meals to the homes of homebound
elderly or disabled clients who can no longer prepare balanced meals
for themselves for the CareLink Meals on Wheels program.
-
Sorting and boxing food donations at the Arkansas Food Bank to help
fight hunger in Arkansas.
-
Providing, preparing and serving a wholesome and nutritious meal to
the residents of Our House, an organization that provides a pathway
out of homelessness for families and individuals in Central Arkansas.
About Information Network of Arkansas
The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private
partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information
Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities web-enable their
information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 22nd
year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is
part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of
companies. A local tech employer, AIC won the 2018 Benchmark Award in
the “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” competition sponsored by Arkansas
Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov,
the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than
850 state and local online services.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in
1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and
thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than
6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is
the nation’s leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1
out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an
NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant
for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as
well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring
platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005656/en/