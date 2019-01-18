Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC. (EGOV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 01:07:36 pm
13.86 USD   +0.51%
2018NIC INC. : quaterly earnings release
2018NIC INC. : half-yearly earnings release
2018NIC INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kansas's "Agent Kay": Making Taxes Less Taxing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 12:29pm EST

The State of Kansas's Official Chatbot Now Integrated with Tax Filing System, Kansas WebFile

TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New enhancements to Kansas WebFile, the Kansas Individual Income Tax Filing application, have once again secured bragging rights for the State of Kansas. On Jan 14, Kansas Information Consortium, LLC (KIC) announced the integration of Agent Kay, the state's official chatbot, into Kansas WebFile, marking the first instance of an artificial intelligence chatbot supporting a state tax filing system.

Kansas WebFile users can message 'Agent Kay' with conversational questions and receive answers to tax-related questions, allowing users to quickly get the help they need. Agent Kay also guides citizens through a series of questions, aimed at quickly and easily providing the information they need.

Launched on June 21, 2018, Agent Kay is the official chatbot of the State of Kansas. Chatbots are computer programs that mimic human conversation by using artificial intelligence and machine learning. Incorporating chatbots into government technology provides exciting new avenues for modernizing the delivery of digital services to the citizens of Kansas.

'From the launch in 2018, Agent Kay has dramatically enhanced our ability to assist the citizens of Kansas,' said Nolan Jones, General Manager of KIC. 'Now, Agent Kay will help citizens complete their simple tax filings faster than ever.'

WebFile was originally launched in 2002 as a partnership between the Information Network of Kansas and the Kansas Department of Revenue. In addition to incorporating Agent Kay, significant enhancements were made to Kansas WebFile for the 2018 tax year, the most significant being the ability to file taxes from a mobile device. A streamlined workflow allows most users to complete a simple filing in 10 minutes.

The development and maintenance of Agent Kay and Kansas WebFile are performed by KIC as a service of the Information Network of Kansas, Inc. (INK). Under INK's and KIC's public-private partnership, eGovernment services are delivered through a self-funded model, which does not utilize taxpayer funds.

About Kansas.gov

The Information Network of Kansas, Inc., (INK) is responsible for the oversight of the development of the official website for the state of Kansas, Kansas.gov. The portal operates through a public-private relationship between INK and the Kansas Information Consortium, LLC, to help Kansas government entities Web-enable their information services. The Kansas Information Consortium builds, operates, maintains and markets Kansas.gov and is part of NIC's (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

Contact:

Kansas Information Consortium, LLC
Nolan Jones, General Manager, 785-296-5059

Back to Press Releases

Disclaimer

NIC Inc. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIC INC.
12:29pKANSAS'S "AGENT KAY" : Making Taxes Less Taxing
PU
10:56aKANSAS'S &LDQUO;AGENT KAY&RDQUO; : Making Taxes Less Taxing
BU
01/15MARYLAND.GOV : and Maryland Business Express Receive International Emerging Medi..
BU
01/14NIC : New Real-Time Nebraska Legislative Bill Tracking Available
BU
01/14MCINFO : Adds New Motor Carrier Insurance Form to Offerings
BU
01/11NIC : Idaho Updates State Website's Look, Functionality
PU
01/11NIC : Vermont's Green Mountain Care Board Now Accepts Online Submissions for Ann..
PU
01/11NIC : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on January 30
BU
01/11NIC : Idaho Updates State Website's Look, Functionality
BU
01/11NIC : Vermont's Green Mountain Care Board Now Accepts Online Submissions for Ann..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 341 M
EBIT 2018 72,8 M
Net income 2018 56,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 16,38
P/E ratio 2019 20,34
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 918 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Knapp Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.10.50%918
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.21%400 623
NETFLIX31.95%154 021
NASPERS LIMITED8.70%97 578
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA17.40%23 727
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP6.11%16 221
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.