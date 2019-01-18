Kansas's “Agent Kay”: Making Taxes Less Taxing

New enhancements to Kansas
WebFile, the Kansas Individual Income Tax Filing application, have
once again secured bragging rights for the State of Kansas. On Jan 14, Kansas
Information Consortium, LLC (KIC) announced the integration of Agent
Kay, the state’s official chatbot, into Kansas WebFile, marking the
first instance of an artificial intelligence chatbot supporting a state
tax filing system.
Kansas WebFile users can message ‘Agent Kay’ with conversational
questions and receive answers to tax-related questions, allowing users
to quickly get the help they need. Agent Kay also guides citizens
through a series of questions, aimed at quickly and easily providing the
information they need.
Launched on June 21, 2018, Agent Kay is the official chatbot of the State
of Kansas. Chatbots are computer programs that mimic human
conversation by using artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Incorporating chatbots into government technology provides exciting new
avenues for modernizing the delivery of digital services to the citizens
of Kansas.
“From the launch in 2018, Agent Kay has dramatically enhanced our
ability to assist the citizens of Kansas,” said Nolan Jones, General
Manager of KIC. “Now, Agent Kay will help citizens complete their simple
tax filings faster than ever.”
WebFile was originally launched in 2002 as a partnership between the
Information Network of Kansas and the Kansas
Department of Revenue. In addition to incorporating Agent Kay,
significant enhancements were made to Kansas WebFile for the 2018 tax
year, the most significant being the ability to file taxes from a mobile
device. A streamlined workflow allows most users to complete a simple
filing in 10 minutes.
The development and maintenance of Agent Kay and Kansas WebFile are
performed by KIC as a service of the Information
Network of Kansas, Inc. (INK). Under INK’s and KIC’s public-private
partnership, eGovernment services are delivered through a self-funded
model, which does not utilize taxpayer funds.
About Kansas.gov
The Information Network of Kansas, Inc., (INK) is responsible for the
oversight of the development of the official website for the state of
Kansas, Kansas.gov. The portal operates through a public-private
relationship between INK and the Kansas Information Consortium, LLC, to
help Kansas government entities Web-enable their information services.
The Kansas Information Consortium builds, operates, maintains and
markets Kansas.gov and is part of NIC’s (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of
companies.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005324/en/