Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC.

(EGOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NIC : Alabama Treasury Launches Enhanced Electronic SAFE Program Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:16am EDT

The office of the Alabama State Treasurer, in collaboration with Alabama Interactive, unveiled the newly revamped electronic platform for the Security for Alabama Funds Enhancement (SAFE) Program that provides a database system to ensure all public deposits held in state banks are adequately collateralized against any loss. This online suite not only creates a more seamless process for Qualified Public Depositors (“QPD”) in reporting their data, but also a more efficient process for the Alabama Treasury staff when reconciling these monthly reports and managing securities held as collateral.

The SAFE portal allows QPDs to:

  • Access and review their current status
  • Enter monthly reports
  • View past reports

Program features for SAFE administrators:

  • Quickly reconcile reports
  • Monthly price and update all securities
  • Pledge and release eligible securities
  • Send email notifications to QPDs, individually or collectively for various reasons

Alabama Treasurer, John McMillan, said, “We are excited about the innovation and progress the upgraded electronic platform developed by Alabama Interactive brings to not only the Treasury staff but also to Alabama banks. “

About Alabama Interactive
Alabama Interactive is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is the nation’s leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIC INC.
08:16aNIC : Alabama Treasury Launches Enhanced Electronic SAFE Program Platform
BU
08:05aNIC : Arkansas's MyDMV Wins AAMVA Regional Service Award
BU
06/25NIC : Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and Maine.gov Encourag..
BU
06/25NIC : Arkansas Launches Beta Version of State's Redesigned Website
BU
06/24NIC : Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's Website Wins Two Awards
BU
06/17NIC : Alabama Secretary of State Introduces New Online Filing Options
BU
06/17NIC : Arkansas Encourages People to Use Online Services as They #EscapeTheIndoor..
BU
06/13NIC : Two Alabama Websites Recognized by 2nd Prestigious Award Competition This ..
BU
06/11NIC : Mississippi Interactive Named One of the “Best Places to Work in Mis..
BU
06/11NIC INC. : to Provide its Licensing Solution for the State of West Virginia's Me..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 342 M
EBIT 2019 59,8 M
Net income 2019 46,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,37
P/E ratio 2020 19,20
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 1 040 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
William M. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.24.60%1 040
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.86%422 704
NETFLIX35.32%158 361
NASPERS LIMITED22.16%103 722
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%72 061
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA25.20%25 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About