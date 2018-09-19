NIC : Arkansas Digital Government Transformation Award Winners Announced

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is proud to announce the
winners of the second annual Arkansas Digital Government Transformation
Awards.
The awards this year recognized the achievements of Arkansas government
offices at the local level that have used technology to drive innovation
and make positive, measurable changes that affect citizens and
businesses across the state and beyond.
INA issued a call for award nominations in June to all city and county
government offices in the state. More than 30 government offices entered
more than 50 nominations, which were evaluated by the INA Board, the
Secretary of State, the Department of Information Systems director and
State Chief Technology Officer, the state’s Chief Transformation
Officer, and Governor Asa Hutchinson. These individuals chose the
winners and finalists in each category and presented them at an awards
ceremony on Sept. 14 in Little Rock.
More than 150 local government leaders and public servants from across
the state attended the event to accept honors.
“It’s easy to talk about transformation, but transformation is hard
work,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “This year’s nominations
represent many great achievements in digital transformation. Our office
reviewed 53 nominations and we were impressed by the creativity,
innovation and passion for public service that our cities and counties
have demonstrated. The work these public servants are doing helps the
people in their communities, and I hope the cost savings and
improvements represented by these award-winning initiatives inspire
leaders from around the state.”
The 2018 Arkansas Digital Government Transformation Award winners in
each category include:
-
Citizen Service Award - Recognizes government offices that have
used technology to provide improved service to citizens.
County
Winner - Saline County Circuit Clerk: Free Fraud Protection Program
City
Winner - City of Rogers: PulsePoint App
-
Business Service Award - Recognizes government offices who have
used technology to provide improved service to businesses.
County
Winner - Faulkner County Circuit Clerk: E-Recording of Land Records
City
Winner - City of Bryant: #ShopBryant Social Media Campaign
-
Digital Pioneer Award - Recognizes government offices that have
used the latest technologies to drive innovation and positive change.
County
Winner - Pulaski County Treasurer: Live Chat
City Winner
- City of Jonesboro: Opticom Deployment at Intersections in Jonesboro
-
Efficiency Award - Recognizes government offices that have used
technology to drive down costs or make more efficient use of agency
resources.
County Winner - Saline County Collector:
eNotify
City Winner - City of Clarksville Light & Water
Company: Solar Power Plant
-
Governor’s Digital Transformation Award (chosen and presented by
the Governor) - Recognizes government offices that have used
technology to make the greatest impact on Arkansans, whether through
improved service, lowered costs, or new service channels.
County
Winner - Baxter County Sheriff: Justice Bridge
City Winner
- City of Fayetteville: Speak Up Fayetteville!
The Arkansas Digital Government Transformation Awards are sponsored by
the Information Network of Arkansas, Arkansas Secretary of State,
Department of Information Systems and Arkansas Office of Transformation.
This year, INA partnered with the Association of Arkansas Counties and
the Arkansas Municipal League to recognize city and county offices who
have used technology to provide better service and reduce costs to
taxpayers.
About Information Network of Arkansas
The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private
partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information
Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities Web-enable their
information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 21st
year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is
part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of
companies. A local tech employer, AIC was named to the 2017 and 2018
“Best Places to Work in Arkansas” lists, sponsored by Arkansas
Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov,
the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than
900 state and local online services.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
