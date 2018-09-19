NIC : Arkansas Digital Government Transformation Award Winners Announced

Cities and Counties Recognized for Using Innovative Technology

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is proud to announce the winners of the second annual Arkansas Digital Government Transformation Awards.

The awards this year recognized the achievements of Arkansas government offices at the local level that have used technology to drive innovation and make positive, measurable changes that affect citizens and businesses across the state and beyond.

INA issued a call for award nominations in June to all city and county government offices in the state. More than 30 government offices entered more than 50 nominations, which were evaluated by the INA Board, the Secretary of State, the Department of Information Systems director and State Chief Technology Officer, the state’s Chief Transformation Officer, and Governor Asa Hutchinson. These individuals chose the winners and finalists in each category and presented them at an awards ceremony on Sept. 14 in Little Rock.

More than 150 local government leaders and public servants from across the state attended the event to accept honors.

“It’s easy to talk about transformation, but transformation is hard work,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “This year’s nominations represent many great achievements in digital transformation. Our office reviewed 53 nominations and we were impressed by the creativity, innovation and passion for public service that our cities and counties have demonstrated. The work these public servants are doing helps the people in their communities, and I hope the cost savings and improvements represented by these award-winning initiatives inspire leaders from around the state.”

The 2018 Arkansas Digital Government Transformation Award winners in each category include:

Citizen Service Award - Recognizes government offices that have used technology to provide improved service to citizens.



County Winner - Saline County Circuit Clerk: Free Fraud Protection Program

City Winner - City of Rogers: PulsePoint App

County Winner - Faulkner County Circuit Clerk: E-Recording of Land Records

City Winner - City of Bryant: #ShopBryant Social Media Campaign

Digital Pioneer Award - Recognizes government offices that have used the latest technologies to drive innovation and positive change.



County Winner - Pulaski County Treasurer: Live Chat

City Winner - City of Jonesboro: Opticom Deployment at Intersections in Jonesboro

County Winner - Saline County Collector: eNotify

City Winner - City of Clarksville Light & Water Company: Solar Power Plant

County Winner - Baxter County Sheriff: Justice Bridge

City Winner - City of Fayetteville: Speak Up Fayetteville!

The Arkansas Digital Government Transformation Awards are sponsored by the Information Network of Arkansas, Arkansas Secretary of State, Department of Information Systems and Arkansas Office of Transformation. This year, INA partnered with the Association of Arkansas Counties and the Arkansas Municipal League to recognize city and county offices who have used technology to provide better service and reduce costs to taxpayers.

About Information Network of Arkansas

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities Web-enable their information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 21st year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. A local tech employer, AIC was named to the 2017 and 2018 “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” lists, sponsored by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than 900 state and local online services.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

