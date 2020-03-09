Log in
NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC.

(EGOV)
NIC : Arkansas State Police Wins Two International Awards, Honorable Mention for Driver License Practice Test

03/09/2020 | 09:03am EDT

Website, mobile and voice-enabled apps honored by AVA Digital Awards

Arkansas State Police (ASP) received two international awards and an honorable mention in the 2020 AVA Digital Awards for its online Driver License Practice Test. The Arkansas Driver License Practice Test won in multiple categories, receiving a Platinum Award for Mobile App for Government, a Gold Award for Interactive Communication Voice App, and an Honorable Mention for Government Website.

“We are honored to be recognized for our efforts to modernize the process of obtaining an Arkansas driver license,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Arkansas State Police Director. “We’re always listening to citizens when they voice their concerns about the testing process and offering the online driver practice test has proven to be a huge benefit for applicants.”

The Arkansas Driver Practice Test website, mobile app and voice app offer aspiring drivers a way to enhance their study preparations for taking the written driver exam. The practice test randomly generates 25 questions from the Arkansas State Police Driver License Study Guide and test and presents the results upon completion. Users are presented with another set of 25 questions chosen at random each time they take the test.

Users can take the practice exam via the website or download the free app available for both iOS and Android devices. Those wanting to take the practice test orally can interact with the voice app through their Amazon Echo or Google Home Digital Assistant. Using this hands-free, voice-enabled approach, users can simply say the answers to the questions asked by the assistant and get instant feedback on their results.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the oldest, largest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. The awards recognize excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication. Work ranges from digital campaigns to audio and video production and from website development to social media engagement and mobile marketing. AMCP also oversees the MarCom Awards and Hermes Creative Awards, two of the most highly acclaimed competitions in the world for marketing and communication professionals.

About Information Network of Arkansas

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities Web-enable their information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating 23 years as the state’s official digital government services partner and is part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. A local tech employer, AIC was named among the 2019 “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than 950 state and local online services.

About NIC

NIC Inc. NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2020
