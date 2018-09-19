NIC : Arkansas.gov Ranks Among the Nation’s Top 10 Websites

Arkansas.gov, the official website of the State of Arkansas, won 5th
place in the Center for Digital Government’s 2nd annual
Government Experience Awards. The 2018 competition recognizes the
achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that have
gone to the web and beyond to radically improve the experience of
government and push the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered.
“State and local governments are responding to citizen wants and needs
with increasingly sophisticated online experiences,” said Dustin
Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government.
“This year’s Government Experience Awards winners have well-designed
websites and innovative channels that provide citizens meaningful
information and services, robust data integration and an exceptional
user experience.”
Arkansas.gov was recognized for its enterprise digital government
experience that encompasses more than 900 services delivered to citizens
through a responsive and chatbot-integrated website, an ever-growing
social media presence, and Gov2Go—the state’s internationally acclaimed
citizen-centric digital government assistant. Together, this
cross-channel approach presents a single view of Arkansas government
that is accessible from any device.
“We are excited that Arkansas.gov
has been recognized once again as a website that provides Arkansans
user-friendly access to government services,” said Arkansas Governor Asa
Hutchinson. “The combination of INA’s expertise, feedback from our
users, and insights from Google Analytics has paid off with an
award-winning website that is easy to use and streamlines state
government."
Arkansas.gov offers an easy, convenient way for Arkansans to access more
than 900 online services, including Driver License Renewal, Vehicle
Registration Renewal, and Birth Certificate Orders. Its minimal,
information-centric design and lightning-fast performance stands in
refreshing contrast to the bloated, graphics- and feature-heavy portals
of the past.
In 2017 alone, Arkansas government websites served more than 1.3 million
visits and over 2.6 million transactions across more than 900 online
services. It securely processed more than $414 million in digital
government transactions—an 18% digital adoption increase over 2016—with
a 98% average satisfaction rating from more than 200,000 citizens.
About Information Network of Arkansas
The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private
partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information
Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities Web-enable their
information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 21st
year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is
part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of
companies. A local tech employer, AIC was recently named to the 2017
“Best Places to Work in Arkansas” list sponsored by Arkansas Business.
INA operates Arkansas.gov,
the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than
900 state and local online services.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
