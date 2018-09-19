NIC : Arkansas.gov Ranks Among the Nation’s Top 10 Websites

Recognized for Delivering a Truly Citizen-Centric Design

Arkansas.gov, the official website of the State of Arkansas, won 5th place in the Center for Digital Government’s 2nd annual Government Experience Awards. The 2018 competition recognizes the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that have gone to the web and beyond to radically improve the experience of government and push the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered.

“State and local governments are responding to citizen wants and needs with increasingly sophisticated online experiences,” said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government. “This year’s Government Experience Awards winners have well-designed websites and innovative channels that provide citizens meaningful information and services, robust data integration and an exceptional user experience.”

Arkansas.gov was recognized for its enterprise digital government experience that encompasses more than 900 services delivered to citizens through a responsive and chatbot-integrated website, an ever-growing social media presence, and Gov2Go—the state’s internationally acclaimed citizen-centric digital government assistant. Together, this cross-channel approach presents a single view of Arkansas government that is accessible from any device.

“We are excited that Arkansas.gov has been recognized once again as a website that provides Arkansans user-friendly access to government services,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “The combination of INA’s expertise, feedback from our users, and insights from Google Analytics has paid off with an award-winning website that is easy to use and streamlines state government."

Arkansas.gov offers an easy, convenient way for Arkansans to access more than 900 online services, including Driver License Renewal, Vehicle Registration Renewal, and Birth Certificate Orders. Its minimal, information-centric design and lightning-fast performance stands in refreshing contrast to the bloated, graphics- and feature-heavy portals of the past.

In 2017 alone, Arkansas government websites served more than 1.3 million visits and over 2.6 million transactions across more than 900 online services. It securely processed more than $414 million in digital government transactions—an 18% digital adoption increase over 2016—with a 98% average satisfaction rating from more than 200,000 citizens.

About Information Network of Arkansas

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities Web-enable their information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 21st year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. A local tech employer, AIC was recently named to the 2017 “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” list sponsored by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than 900 state and local online services.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005615/en/