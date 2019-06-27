Log in
NIC : Arkansas's MyDMV Wins AAMVA Regional Service Award

06/27/2019 | 08:05am EDT

Website honored with Region 2 award for excellence in government partnership

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) was recognized with a prestigious American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Service Award for Excellence in Government Partnership for its mydmv.arkansas.gov website during the Region 2 Conference held in Houston, Texas on June 26.

MyDMV.arkansas.gov is a curated, responsive website that is changing the way Arkansans do business at the DMV by helping them skip the trip altogether. Through delivering online access to twenty-four driver and motor vehicle services provided by DFA, MyDMV allows citizens to renew their vehicle registration, pay vehicle sales tax, order a duplicate driver’s license, change their address, and more—all from their desktop computer or mobile device.

“We are honored to be recognized for our ongoing efforts of transformation in Arkansas state government to improve efficiency and facilitate greater use of online services,” said Walter Anger, DFA Deputy Director and Commissioner of Revenue. “For the first time, Arkansans can visit one website and be directed to exactly the information they need to complete many of their driver and motor vehicle tasks online. The idea behind this innovation is to change citizen behavior, getting them to think of, and use, mydmv.arkansas.gov instead of driving to a revenue office. Our partnership with INA has enabled us to do that through technology and to positively change the way Arkansans interact with our agency.”

AAMVA’s awards program fosters a tradition of excellence in the motor vehicle and law enforcement community by honoring individuals, teams, and organizations who have committed their time and resources to safety initiatives, outstanding customer service, and public affairs and consumer educational programs throughout North America. The Excellence in Government Partnership Award Recognizes a successful project or program developed and implemented in cooperation with a public or private sector organization.

DFA partnered with the Information Network of Arkansas (INA), Arkansas’s official digital government services provider and public-private partner, to build the citizen-focused MyDMV website. Each year, over 600K Arkansans visit the State Revenue Offices in-person for driver and motor vehicle services. Since the website’s launch in February 2018, over 382K users have gone online to complete more than 1.37 million government interactions.

About Information Network of Arkansas

The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities Web-enable their information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 22nd year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. A local tech employer, AIC was recently named to the 2018 “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” list sponsored by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than 850 state and local online services.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is the nation’s leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
