NIC : Awards Flowing for Virginia Winery Distribution Company

A full website redesign for the Virginia Winery Distribution Company
(VWDC) was completed in October of 2017 and has since brought home a
barrel of digital and creative awards. VWDC tapped Richmond, VA based
e-government specialists Virginia Interactive to execute a fully
customized online marketplace, tailored to the needs of the small farm
wineries served by VWDC. The project includes website hosting, farm
winery and retailer registration, retailer ordering and payment, winery
inventory and order fulfillment, and a VWDC administrative area.
The result of this joint effort from Virginia Interactive and Virginia
Winery Distribution Company has been lauded with 11 awards to date,
including recognition from:
-
AVA Digital Awards – Gold Winner
-
DotComm Awards – Gold Winner
-
Hermes Creative Awards – Gold Winner
-
Horizon Interactive Awards – Silver, Bronze awards
-
Summit Creative Awards – Bronze award
-
American Business (Stevie) Awards – Bronze award
-
Summit Emerging Media Awards – Leader award, Innovator award
-
Communicator Awards – Distinction
VWDC is a non-profit, non-inventory corporation, created by the
Commonwealth of Virginia to provide wholesale distribution services for
Virginia farm wineries. Small farm wineries had previously been exempt
from the Commonwealth's distribution system of producers, distributors,
and retailers. Legislation passed in 2006 brought them under the
traditional distribution system. VWDC was created in 2007 to ameliorate
negative impact on smaller producers by allowing distribution of up to
3,000 cases of their own wine through the VWDC.
About Virginia Interactive
Virginia Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC, Virginia
Interactive is part of the NIC family of digital government service
providers, making life simple for the citizens and businesses of the
Commonwealth of Virginia. www.virginiainteractive.org
About NIC
Founded in 1992, NIC (EGOV) is the nation's leading provider of
innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing,
which help make government more accessible to everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies provides digital government
solutions for more than 4,500 federal, state, and local agencies in the
United States. Forbes has named NIC as one of the “100 Best Small
Companies in America” six times and the company has been included four
times on the Barron’s 400 Index. Additional information is available at http://www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005441/en/