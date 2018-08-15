NIC : Awards Flowing for Virginia Winery Distribution Company

A full website redesign for the Virginia Winery Distribution Company (VWDC) was completed in October of 2017 and has since brought home a barrel of digital and creative awards. VWDC tapped Richmond, VA based e-government specialists Virginia Interactive to execute a fully customized online marketplace, tailored to the needs of the small farm wineries served by VWDC. The project includes website hosting, farm winery and retailer registration, retailer ordering and payment, winery inventory and order fulfillment, and a VWDC administrative area.

The result of this joint effort from Virginia Interactive and Virginia Winery Distribution Company has been lauded with 11 awards to date, including recognition from:

AVA Digital Awards – Gold Winner

DotComm Awards – Gold Winner

Hermes Creative Awards – Gold Winner

Horizon Interactive Awards – Silver, Bronze awards

Summit Creative Awards – Bronze award

American Business (Stevie) Awards – Bronze award

Summit Emerging Media Awards – Leader award, Innovator award

Communicator Awards – Distinction

VWDC is a non-profit, non-inventory corporation, created by the Commonwealth of Virginia to provide wholesale distribution services for Virginia farm wineries. Small farm wineries had previously been exempt from the Commonwealth's distribution system of producers, distributors, and retailers. Legislation passed in 2006 brought them under the traditional distribution system. VWDC was created in 2007 to ameliorate negative impact on smaller producers by allowing distribution of up to 3,000 cases of their own wine through the VWDC.

About Virginia Interactive

Virginia Interactive, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC, Virginia Interactive is part of the NIC family of digital government service providers, making life simple for the citizens and businesses of the Commonwealth of Virginia. www.virginiainteractive.org

About NIC

Founded in 1992, NIC (EGOV) is the nation's leading provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government more accessible to everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies provides digital government solutions for more than 4,500 federal, state, and local agencies in the United States. Forbes has named NIC as one of the “100 Best Small Companies in America” six times and the company has been included four times on the Barron’s 400 Index. Additional information is available at http://www.egov.com.

