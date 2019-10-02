NIC : Colorado Business Registration One-Stop, MyBizColorado, Wins Government Experience Award

—Digital government solution streamlines process for small businesses and start ups in Colorado—

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) has awarded Colorado’s one-stop business registration solution, MyBizColorado, with a State Government Experience Award. The Government Experience Awards recognize achievements and best practices of government projects that deliver innovative, sophisticated solutions to transform the way citizens interact with government.

Starting a business in Colorado used to require citizens to deal with multiple agencies and could be a difficult and cumbersome process. MyBizColorado (https://mybiz.colorado.gov), cuts the red tape and delivers a user-friendly, streamlined experience, designed to help get new businesses up and running.

The success of this effort to make Colorado even more business-friendly hinged on the State’s public-private industry relationships and intra-agency cooperation. The Office of the Governor, Office of the Secretary of State, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Colorado Department of Revenue, Department of Regulatory Agencies, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade collaborated on project sponsorship, governance, requirements identification, and testing. The Office of the Secretary of State also contributed funding to marketing the solution, and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority provided governance, independent project validation funding, and funding for Spanish translation.

Local digital government solutions provider, Colorado Interactive provided funding, led the full lifecycle program management and governance, facilitated intra-agency focus groups, managed the solution design and development, coordinated integrations including payments, planned and executed testing and training, and maintains ongoing service management. Colorado Interactive also engaged with Modern Codecraft, and funded their participation in development and user experience design.

“We’re proud to be part of this innovative digital government solution success story, and the collaboration with our long-standing government partners on MyBizColorado,” said CI President and General Manager, Mike Ansley. “We’re also glad that the State’s official filing tool is being recognized for what it was designed to do—to help local businesses like ours get up and running in Colorado.”

"SIPA's commitment to the State is to help connect residents to government through our completely self-funded model," said SIPA Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. "MyBizColorado was built entirely without funding from the State General Fund, saving Coloradoans tax dollars while providing them with a secure way to transact business with government."

CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA — the official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government. The partnership’s mission allows government leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations.

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive (CI), a local digital government solutions provider, is the team behind the official state of Colorado website (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado government entities deliver digital solutions to citizens and businesses. CI builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital government firm, NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing, and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting, and cyber security assessments. (www.colorado.gov/sipa)

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005906/en/