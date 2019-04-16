Log in
NIC : Colorado Decision Support Systems Website for Managing State's Water Resources Wins 2018 Horizon Interactive Award

04/16/2019 | 10:21am EDT

—Website design helps users easily navigate Colorado’s complex water system—

Leading international interactive media awards competition, the Horizon Interactive Awards (HIA), has selected its 2018 “best of the best” in interactive media production. This year’s honors include the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Colorado’s Decision Support Systems (CDSS). HIA named the website as a bronze winner for outstanding achievement in government agency websites.

“The Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) and Division of Water Resources (DWR) are thrilled to receive the Bronze Award from Horizon Interactive,” said GIS and Web Coordinator, Carolyn Kemp. “We're proud of the collaborative work that's reflected in the tools and resources of the Colorado Decision Support Systems’ website. We’ll continue to be the leaders in providing the best available data and resources regarding water for the citizens of Colorado.”

Developed by the CWCB and the DWR, CDSS (https://www.colorado.gov/cdss) is the water management system for Colorado’s major water basins: Arkansas, Colorado, Dolores, Gunnison, North Platte, Republican, Rio Grande, San Juan, South Platte, White and Yampa. The system helps users understand and make planning decisions about Colorado’s water resources through a massive database, software tools and baseline data sets.

“Congratulations to our partner, CDSS, on winning a Horizon Interactive Award,” said Colorado Interactive (CI) President and General Manager, Mike Ansley. “I’m proud that our technology is helping CDSS ensure people have access to critical information and make responsible decisions about one of our state’s most precious resources.” In addition to four of its government partners receiving awards, CI was named one of HIA’s 2018 Distinguished Agencies.

In its 17th year, HIA is a prestigious worldwide competition recognizing outstanding achievement among interactive media producers. They recognize the best web sites, videos, mobile applications and advertising. The 2018 competition attracted 800 entries spanning 37 U.S. states and 20 countries. A volunteer panel of international professionals representing interactive media and advertising judged the entries. Judges looked for the best blend of originality, graphic design, user experience, communication, technical merit and solution effectiveness.

"Much congratulations to DNR’s CDSS on an excellent and efficient site that serves its Colorado community," said the Statewide Internet Portal Authority’s (SIPA) Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. "This secure, award-winning site is a great example of how SIPA's self-funded model provides valuable, no-cost services to state and local governments."

CDSS enlisted the services of CI, SIPA, the Governor’s Office of Information Technology and the private digital agency, Elevated Third. CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA—the official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government. The partnership’s mission allows government leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations. The CI/SIPA partnership has benefited more than 40 state-department programs.

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital government firm, NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber security assessments. (www.colorado.gov/sipa)

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
