NIC : Colorado Decision Support Systems Website for Managing State's Water Resources Wins 2018 Horizon Interactive Award

—Website design helps users easily navigate Colorado’s complex water
system—
Leading international interactive media awards competition, the Horizon
Interactive Awards (HIA), has selected its 2018 “best of the best” in
interactive media production. This year’s honors include the Department
of Natural Resources (DNR), Colorado’s Decision Support Systems (CDSS).
HIA named the website as a bronze winner for outstanding achievement in
government agency websites.
“The Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) and Division of Water
Resources (DWR) are thrilled to receive the Bronze Award from Horizon
Interactive,” said GIS and Web Coordinator, Carolyn Kemp. “We're proud
of the collaborative work that's reflected in the tools and resources of
the Colorado Decision Support Systems’ website. We’ll continue to be the
leaders in providing the best available data and resources regarding
water for the citizens of Colorado.”
Developed by the CWCB and the DWR, CDSS
(https://www.colorado.gov/cdss)
is the water management system for Colorado’s major water basins:
Arkansas, Colorado, Dolores, Gunnison, North Platte, Republican, Rio
Grande, San Juan, South Platte, White and Yampa. The system helps users
understand and make planning decisions about Colorado’s water resources
through a massive database, software tools and baseline data sets.
“Congratulations to our partner, CDSS, on winning a Horizon Interactive
Award,” said Colorado Interactive (CI) President and General Manager,
Mike Ansley. “I’m proud that our technology is helping CDSS ensure
people have access to critical information and make responsible
decisions about one of our state’s most precious resources.” In addition
to four of its government partners receiving awards, CI was named one of
HIA’s 2018 Distinguished Agencies.
In its 17th year, HIA
is a prestigious worldwide competition recognizing outstanding
achievement among interactive media producers. They recognize the best
web sites, videos, mobile applications and advertising. The 2018
competition attracted 800 entries spanning 37 U.S. states and 20
countries. A volunteer panel of international professionals representing
interactive media and advertising judged the entries. Judges looked for
the best blend of originality, graphic design, user experience,
communication, technical merit and solution effectiveness.
"Much congratulations to DNR’s CDSS on an excellent and efficient site
that serves its Colorado community," said the Statewide Internet Portal
Authority’s (SIPA) Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. "This secure,
award-winning site is a great example of how SIPA's self-funded model
provides valuable, no-cost services to state and local governments."
CDSS enlisted the services of CI, SIPA, the Governor’s Office of
Information Technology and the private digital agency, Elevated Third.
CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local
governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA—the
official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government.
The partnership’s mission allows government leaders to focus on
delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for
proposals or the use of tax appropriations. The CI/SIPA partnership has
benefited more than 40 state-department programs.
