NIC : Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Website Honored with 2018 Horizon Interactive Award

—Website maintains certification records for 13,000 active and reserve
officers—
Leading international interactive media awards competition, the Horizon
Interactive Awards (HIA), has selected its 2018 “best of the best” in
interactive media production. This year’s honors include the Criminal
Justice Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office Peace Officer
Standards and Training (POST) website. HIA named the website as a bronze
winner for outstanding achievement in government agency websites.
“We are excited to receive this recognition,” said Peter Bates, CIO at
the Colorado Department of Law. “We thank the team for their effort to
promote the important work the Attorney General’s Police Officers
Standards and Training unit performs in support of Colorado law
enforcement agencies.”
Under the State of Colorado Attorney General, POST is a regulatory
agency that establishes certification and training requirements for law
enforcement agencies and officers. The agency’s website
(https://www.colorado.gov/post)
serves as the primary source of information for Colorado’s 10 training
regions, law enforcement agencies, police officers and potential
candidates by:
-
Maintaining certification records for 13,000 active and reserve peace
officers.
-
Defining the training curriculum for 548 hours required for
certification.
-
Keeping users up-to-date on legislation pertaining to mandated law
enforcement trainings as well as emerging issues such as DNA evidence
collection and marijuana regulation.
-
Making users aware of compliance requirements so they don’t incur
sanctions for non-compliance.
“We’re proud that the work of our partners in the Criminal Justice
Section was honored with a Horizon Interactive Award,” said Colorado
Interactive (CI) President and General Manager, Mike Ansley. “Whether
it’s officers in need of certification requirements or our state’s
training regions seeking information on emerging issues, the POST
website is their reliable go-to resource.”
In its 17th year, HIA
is a prestigious worldwide competition recognizing outstanding
achievement among interactive media producers. Awards recognize the best
web sites, videos, mobile applications and advertising. The 2018
competition attracted 800 entries spanning 37 U.S. states and 20
countries. A volunteer panel of international professionals representing
interactive media and advertising judged the entries. Judges looked for
the best blend of originality, graphic design, user experience,
communication, technical merit and solution effectiveness.
"The excellent set-up and easy-to-use navigation of the Colorado POST
site makes it a secure and quick stop for our Peace Officers to complete
documentation and get information," said the Statewide Internet Portal
Authority’s (SIPA) Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. "A well-deserved
award for an innovative and resourceful tool."
The Criminal Justice Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office
enlisted the services of CI and SIPA for the website redesign. CI
provides digital government services to state agencies, local
governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA—the
official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government.
The partnership’s mission allows government leaders to focus on
delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for
proposals or the use of tax appropriations. The CI/SIPA partnership has
benefited more than 40 state-department programs.
About Colorado Interactive
Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the
state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov)
and is overseen by the Statewide
Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a
public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado
government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates,
maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital
government firm, NIC
(Nasdaq: EGOV).
About SIPA
Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide
Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government
organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery
channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives
to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment
services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In
addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration
setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber
security assessments. (www.colorado.gov/sipa)
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005712/en/