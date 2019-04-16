NIC : Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Website Honored with 2018 Horizon Interactive Award

—Website maintains certification records for 13,000 active and reserve officers—

Leading international interactive media awards competition, the Horizon Interactive Awards (HIA), has selected its 2018 “best of the best” in interactive media production. This year’s honors include the Criminal Justice Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) website. HIA named the website as a bronze winner for outstanding achievement in government agency websites.

“We are excited to receive this recognition,” said Peter Bates, CIO at the Colorado Department of Law. “We thank the team for their effort to promote the important work the Attorney General’s Police Officers Standards and Training unit performs in support of Colorado law enforcement agencies.”

Under the State of Colorado Attorney General, POST is a regulatory agency that establishes certification and training requirements for law enforcement agencies and officers. The agency’s website (https://www.colorado.gov/post) serves as the primary source of information for Colorado’s 10 training regions, law enforcement agencies, police officers and potential candidates by:

Maintaining certification records for 13,000 active and reserve peace officers.

Defining the training curriculum for 548 hours required for certification.

Keeping users up-to-date on legislation pertaining to mandated law enforcement trainings as well as emerging issues such as DNA evidence collection and marijuana regulation.

Making users aware of compliance requirements so they don’t incur sanctions for non-compliance.

“We’re proud that the work of our partners in the Criminal Justice Section was honored with a Horizon Interactive Award,” said Colorado Interactive (CI) President and General Manager, Mike Ansley. “Whether it’s officers in need of certification requirements or our state’s training regions seeking information on emerging issues, the POST website is their reliable go-to resource.”

In its 17th year, HIA is a prestigious worldwide competition recognizing outstanding achievement among interactive media producers. Awards recognize the best web sites, videos, mobile applications and advertising. The 2018 competition attracted 800 entries spanning 37 U.S. states and 20 countries. A volunteer panel of international professionals representing interactive media and advertising judged the entries. Judges looked for the best blend of originality, graphic design, user experience, communication, technical merit and solution effectiveness.

"The excellent set-up and easy-to-use navigation of the Colorado POST site makes it a secure and quick stop for our Peace Officers to complete documentation and get information," said the Statewide Internet Portal Authority’s (SIPA) Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. "A well-deserved award for an innovative and resourceful tool."

The Criminal Justice Section of the Colorado Attorney General’s Office enlisted the services of CI and SIPA for the website redesign. CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA—the official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government. The partnership’s mission allows government leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations. The CI/SIPA partnership has benefited more than 40 state-department programs.

