NIC : Colorado STC Metropolitan Districts' Website Expands Access to District and Community Resources

10/02/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STC (Superior Town Center) Metropolitan District Nos. 1-3's new website, https://www.colorado.gov/stcmd, gives citizens access to more information about their growing districts and surrounding community. STC is responsible for managing efficient public improvements to three land areas that contain diverse uses: recreation, commercial, residential and natural open space. The District is also delivering on efficiency through its communication with citizens.

'Our new website gives everyone the ability to see everything that's happening within the district at any time,' said Special District Management Services' Operations Manager, Christel Gemski. 'It reduces the need for busy citizens to have to make a call or make a request for public records.' Information now available at citizens' fingertips includes contacts for all utilities and first responders, and a neighborhood map. The Resource Center features Board Meeting agendas and minutes, election and financial information, transparency notices as well as rules and regulations related to community management/covenant control.

Another website goal was to provide citizens with relevant information about their surrounding community. The Town of Superior ranks as one of the best places to live in Colorado. Some of the reasons why are activities through its parks, recreation and open space system. The STC website links to the Town's Parks and Open Space Department and contains the current Recreation Guide.

'STC Metro District joins the growing number of special districts answering citizens' needs for more online services that they can do at their convenience,' said Colorado Interactive's Director of Portal Operations, Martin Hartley. 'The ability to access information online streamlines the process not only for citizens, but also for special districts. Both sides win.'

STC utilized Colorado Interactive (CI) and the Statewide Internet Portal Authority's (SIPA) proprietary platform to rapidly develop its new website. CI provides digital government services to state agencies, local governments and educational entities through a contract with SIPA - the official internet portal connecting the public with Colorado government. The partnership's mission allows government leaders to focus on delivering on-demand, digital government solutions without requests for proposals or the use of tax appropriations.

'STC's new website on Colorado.gov allows the district to reach the community at any time, at any place, and at the convenience of each resident,' said SIPA Executive Director, Jack Arrowsmith. 'STC has tailored the easy to use and secure website to house public records, meeting minutes and valuable community information. One of SIPA's core functions is to provide websites at no charge to local government that enable citizens to better interact with government.'

The SIPA/CI partnership has benefited more than 60 special districts and educational organizations in Colorado. Eligible government entities in need of free website development and hosting as well as payment processing through the Colorado.gov Web portal should contact SIPA.

About Colorado Interactive

Colorado Interactive (CI) is the team behind the official website of the state of Colorado (http://www.colorado.gov) and is overseen by the Statewide Internet Portal Authority. The portal operates through a public-private partnership between the state and CI to help Colorado government entities web-enable their services. CI builds, operates, maintains, and markets Colorado.gov and is part of the digital government firm, NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About SIPA

Established in 2004 by the Colorado General Assembly, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority (SIPA) is a self-funded government organization created to be Colorado's single most comprehensive delivery channel for electronic government (eGovernment) services. SIPA strives to accelerate the adoption of efficient and effective eGovernment services by placing more online to benefit Colorado residents. In addition to no-cost websites, payment processing and event registration setup, SIPA provides SaaS technology solutions, consulting and cyber security assessments. (www.colorado.gov/sipa)

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

Back to Press Releases

Disclaimer

NIC Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 19:02:02 UTC
