NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named “Best in Class” in the Interactive Media Awards

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment
Screening Program (PSP) website was selected as “Best in Class” by the
Interactive Media Awards (IMA) in three categories: Government,
Transportation, and Employment. This competition recognizes the highest
standards of excellence in website design and development, and honors
individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement.
IMA judges evaluate competitors on five criteria: Design, Content,
Feature Functionality, Usability, and Standards Compliance. The “Best in
Class” award is the highest award level for websites that demonstrate
strength in planning, execution, and overall professionalism.
PSP provides immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety
histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor
carriers with the driver hiring process. Recent system enhancements
include a streamlined enrollment wizard, providing new users with a
simplified method to register for a PSP account in a few short steps.
Enrollments have increased since the wizard’s launch, and most
enrollment applications are now submitted online.
FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA
is responsible for the PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal
handles daily operations, customer service, and technology development
and maintenance.
“The PSP website is the central hub of the motor carrier industry’s
interaction with the program. Visitors can learn about the program, sign
up for an account, and quickly request driver records,” said Laura
Johnson, NIC Federal General Manager. “Our team seeks to present a
high-quality, easy-to-use system that encourages maximum participation
and usage of PSP’s informative driver safety data. We are honored that
the Interactive Media Awards has recognized our efforts.”
According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the
safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using
PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8 percent, and driver
out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17 percent. It is estimated that in the 12
months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes
and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents. The results of the study can
be found at: http://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/Documents/PSP-Safety-Impact-analysis-brief.pdf.
About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S.
Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission
is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and
buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.
About NIC Federal
NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to
transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused
on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds
digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of
government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC
Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV). For more
information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
