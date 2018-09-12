NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screening Program Named “Best in Class” in the Interactive Media Awards

PSP receives top ranking in three categories

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) website was selected as “Best in Class” by the Interactive Media Awards (IMA) in three categories: Government, Transportation, and Employment. This competition recognizes the highest standards of excellence in website design and development, and honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement.

IMA judges evaluate competitors on five criteria: Design, Content, Feature Functionality, Usability, and Standards Compliance. The “Best in Class” award is the highest award level for websites that demonstrate strength in planning, execution, and overall professionalism.

PSP provides immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor carriers with the driver hiring process. Recent system enhancements include a streamlined enrollment wizard, providing new users with a simplified method to register for a PSP account in a few short steps. Enrollments have increased since the wizard’s launch, and most enrollment applications are now submitted online.

FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA is responsible for the PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal handles daily operations, customer service, and technology development and maintenance.

“The PSP website is the central hub of the motor carrier industry’s interaction with the program. Visitors can learn about the program, sign up for an account, and quickly request driver records,” said Laura Johnson, NIC Federal General Manager. “Our team seeks to present a high-quality, easy-to-use system that encourages maximum participation and usage of PSP’s informative driver safety data. We are honored that the Interactive Media Awards has recognized our efforts.”

According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8 percent, and driver out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17 percent. It is estimated that in the 12 months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents. The results of the study can be found at: http://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/Documents/PSP-Safety-Impact-analysis-brief.pdf.

About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.

About NIC Federal

NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005643/en/