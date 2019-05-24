NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Pre-Employment Screening Program Receives Communicator Award

PSP overview video earns Award of Distinction

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) won a Communicator Award for a program overview video that introduces viewers to the program and its safety benefits for motor carriers. The video is available on the PSP website at https://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/#modal-video.

The Communicator Awards, judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AVIA), is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio. The PSP overview video was honored with an Award of Distinction in the online video category.

PSP provides immediate online access to commercial drivers’ safety histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor carriers with the hiring process. FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA is responsible for the PSP data and general oversight, while NIC Federal handles daily operations, customer service, and technology development and maintenance. The overview video is a recent addition to the partnership’s ongoing initiatives to educate motor carriers about PSP and increase program adoption.

“PSP’s printed marketing materials have received recognition in the past, and we’re glad to see the program’s expansion into video communications earn similar acclaim,” said Laura Johnson, NIC Federal General Manager. “We seek methods to quickly impart the value of PSP to the busy professionals of the motor carrier industry, and we’re delighted to receive encouragement from communications professionals in the form of this award.”

According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8 percent, and driver out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17 percent. It is estimated that in the 12 months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents. The results of the study can be found at: http://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/Documents/PSP-Safety-Impact-analysis-brief.pdf.

About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.

About NIC Federal

NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is the nation’s leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005087/en/