NIC Hawaii : Deploys Online Ballot Request System for Voters in Honolulu County

Convenient online service makes first mail-in voting process easy and efficient

The City and County of Honolulu’s Elections Division has announced that Oahu voters who need replacement ballots can now make a request through the Online Ballot Replacement Request System website available at hnlvote.ehawaii.gov/ and via www.honoluluelections.us.

The site, created in partnership with NIC Hawaii, accepts requests for a replacement ballot for the primary election until Aug. 6, 2020, and will be reopened for use after ballots are mailed prior to the general election later this year.

“During this first vote-by-mail election and the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to assist voters by making the process as easy, efficient and contactless as possible,” said Glen Takahashi, Honolulu City Clerk. “We are pleased to add this to our suite of vote-by-mail election services.”

A registered voter may request a replacement ballot online if their ballot was spoiled or not received, but not yet returned as voted. Through the system, a voter confirms they can receive email and is prompted to provide contact and other information to enable the Honolulu Elections Division to respond through the service where all requests are tracked for increased accountability. If necessary, a voter using the system may be instructed to re-register to vote before the ballot replacement request can be fulfilled.

“Using the Online Ballot Replacement Request System, Oahu voters can efficiently and easily request a replacement ballot for this first election by mail,” said Burt Ramos, NIC Hawaii General Manager. “The system helps keep election processes running smoothly and is yet another innovative solution created through NIC Hawaii’s and Honolulu Elections Division’s partnership.”

About the Honolulu Elections Division, Office of the City Clerk

The Honolulu Elections Division, Office of the City Clerk is a legislative branch agency of the City and County of Honolulu. The Division is responsible for voter registration, vote-by-mail services, voter service centers, and absentee voting pursuant to the Revised Charter of the City and County of Honolulu and State law. Its main office is at 530 S. King Street, Room 100 in Honolulu Hale. www.honoluluelections.us

About NIC Hawaii

This site was launched as part of the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider NIC Hawaii (formerly Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC)), along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200724005491/en/