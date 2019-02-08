NIC : Hawaii Small Business Registration Now Available on the Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS)

Log in
02/08/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Small Businesses can now register online with the State of Hawaii

Hawaii Small Businesses can now register online with the State of Hawaii at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/smallbusiness. The registration can be completed in three easy steps: First, verify that your business meets the size standards for a small business established by the Small Business Administration. Second, create an eHawaii.gov account. Lastly, complete the small business registration form. That’s it!

In July 2017, the Hawaii State Legislature mandated that the State “create, develop, and implement strategies to ensure that small businesses, including businesses owned by veterans, native Hawaiians, and women, are able to effectively participate in small business contracting opportunities within our State.”

Therefore, HB 1382 was enacted as Act 42, SLH 2017; to establish the State small business assistance initiative. This initiative is a pilot program to build a small business database, create a small business advisory group, and establish a Small Business Office (SBO). The small business registration establishes a database which completes one of the most important steps of this initiative. Now, the State can use the database to identify small businesses for Hawaii bidding opportunities.

The Hawaii State Procurement Office created the Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS) in partnership with Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

About the Hawaii State Procurement Office

The goal of the Hawaii State Procurement Office is to promote economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and impartiality in procurement for State and county governments; and efficiency, effectiveness and stewardship in inventory management and surplus property management in an open, fair and transparent process.

About eHawaii.gov

The Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS) was launched as part of the eHawaii State Portal Program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the Portal Program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC) along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit portal.ehawaii.gov.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
