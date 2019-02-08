NIC : Hawaii Small Business Registration Now Available on the Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS)

Small Businesses can now register online with the State of Hawaii

Hawaii Small Businesses can now register online with the State of Hawaii at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/smallbusiness. The registration can be completed in three easy steps: First, verify that your business meets the size standards for a small business established by the Small Business Administration. Second, create an eHawaii.gov account. Lastly, complete the small business registration form. That’s it!

In July 2017, the Hawaii State Legislature mandated that the State “create, develop, and implement strategies to ensure that small businesses, including businesses owned by veterans, native Hawaiians, and women, are able to effectively participate in small business contracting opportunities within our State.”

Therefore, HB 1382 was enacted as Act 42, SLH 2017; to establish the State small business assistance initiative. This initiative is a pilot program to build a small business database, create a small business advisory group, and establish a Small Business Office (SBO). The small business registration establishes a database which completes one of the most important steps of this initiative. Now, the State can use the database to identify small businesses for Hawaii bidding opportunities.

The Hawaii State Procurement Office created the Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS) in partnership with Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

