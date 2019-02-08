NIC : Hawaii Small Business Registration Now Available on the Hawaii Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS)

Hawaii Small Businesses can now register online with the State of Hawaii
at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/smallbusiness.
The registration can be completed in three easy steps: First, verify
that your business meets the size standards for a small business
established by the Small
Business Administration. Second, create an eHawaii.gov
account. Lastly, complete the small
business registration form. That’s it!
In July 2017, the Hawaii State Legislature mandated that the State
“create, develop, and implement strategies to ensure that small
businesses, including businesses owned by veterans, native Hawaiians,
and women, are able to effectively participate in small business
contracting opportunities within our State.”
Therefore, HB 1382 was enacted as Act 42, SLH 2017; to establish the
State small business assistance initiative. This initiative is a pilot
program to build a small business database, create a small business
advisory group, and establish a Small Business Office (SBO). The small
business registration establishes a database which completes one of the
most important steps of this initiative. Now, the State can use the
database to identify small businesses for Hawaii bidding opportunities.
The Hawaii State Procurement Office created the Hawaii Awards & Notices
Data System (HANDS) in partnership with Hawaii
Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of
eHawaii.gov.
