NIC : Hawaii's Clean and Sober Home Registry Provides Support for Recovery Efforts

The Hawaii Department of Health’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division (ADAD)
has launched a new, voluntary online registry to help those recovering
from alcohol or drug abuse find and access homes that operate programs
supporting recovery efforts.
The new “Clean and Sober Home Registry” was established by Act 193
Session Laws of Hawaii 2014 Relating to Group Homes. The registry can be
found online at cshome.ehawaii.gov.
Those seeking a recovery program can search by city or zip code and view
details on registered homes.
The voluntary registry enables agencies to refer their clients to clean
and sober homes that comply with federal, state, and county requirements
and standards to support their recovery efforts.
“Finding a stable, alcohol- and drug-free, home-like living environment
is critical for recovery efforts,” said Angela Bolan, ADAD’s manager of
the Quality Assurance and Improvement Office. “The registry helps
provide more access to clients in recovery, as well as for registered
homes to better connect with the community and receive referrals.”
The ADAD service was created in partnership with Hawaii Information
Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.
About ADAD
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division (ADAD) is the primary and often sole
source of public funds for substance abuse treatment. ADAD’s treatment
efforts are designed to promote a statewide culturally appropriate,
comprehensive system of services to meet the treatment and recovery
needs of individuals and families.
