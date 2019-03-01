Log in
NIC : Hawaii's Clean and Sober Home Registry Provides Support for Recovery Efforts

03/01/2019 | 12:31pm EST

The Hawaii Department of Health’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division (ADAD) has launched a new, voluntary online registry to help those recovering from alcohol or drug abuse find and access homes that operate programs supporting recovery efforts.

The new “Clean and Sober Home Registry” was established by Act 193 Session Laws of Hawaii 2014 Relating to Group Homes. The registry can be found online at cshome.ehawaii.gov. Those seeking a recovery program can search by city or zip code and view details on registered homes.

The voluntary registry enables agencies to refer their clients to clean and sober homes that comply with federal, state, and county requirements and standards to support their recovery efforts.

“Finding a stable, alcohol- and drug-free, home-like living environment is critical for recovery efforts,” said Angela Bolan, ADAD’s manager of the Quality Assurance and Improvement Office. “The registry helps provide more access to clients in recovery, as well as for registered homes to better connect with the community and receive referrals.”

The ADAD service was created in partnership with Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

About ADAD

The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Division (ADAD) is the primary and often sole source of public funds for substance abuse treatment. ADAD’s treatment efforts are designed to promote a statewide culturally appropriate, comprehensive system of services to meet the treatment and recovery needs of individuals and families.

About eHawaii.gov

This service was launched as part of the eHawaii State Portal Program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the Portal Program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC) along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit portal.ehawaii.gov.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
