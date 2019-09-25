NIC : Hawaii's One-Stop Solution for Professional Licensees Wins State Government Project Experience Award

MyPVL was recently announced as a winner of the third annual Center for Digital Government, Government Experience Awards. The awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that have gone to the web and beyond to radically improve the experience of government and push the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered.

MyPVL is a one-stop-shop for anyone who wants to become a professional licensee or manage an existing license with the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Professional and Vocational Licensing Division (PVL). MyPVL consists of three modules: My Licenses, My Applications, and Inbox, all of which can be accessed via a single login. My Applications lets users submit and track new applications, as well as receive notifications within the in-app inbox. My Licenses enables the ongoing renewal and maintenance of one or more licenses.

The success of MyPVL is demonstrated by the usage data, with more than 146,512 individual accounts managing 159,169 licenses and 26,887 applications. Seventy-six percent of all new applications and 92% of renewals are all completed within MyPVL. About 8,200 notifications were delivered electronically without printing and mailing delays, and real-time delivery of the pocket ID cards have eliminated printing and mailing of 100,000 pocket ID cards annually.

“When we focus on putting citizens' needs first, this also happens to directly improve cost and time savings within our own department,” said Charlene Tamanaha, Licensing Administrator for PVL. “A recent enhancement that allowed new applications to be submitted online has cut Guard Employee (GDE) processing time from 15 days to two!”

MyPVL was created in partnership with Hawaii Information Consortium, LLC, the official Internet portal manager of eHawaii.gov.

About PVL

PVL licenses 51 different professions and vocations, with 20,000 new applicants and 60,000 plus license renewals, plus thousands of address or name changes annually. Each transaction would either result in printing and mailing of a wall certificate and/or a pocket ID card. Over 100,000 pocket ID cards were printed and mailed by PVL annually. In an effort to achieve the State’s paperless initiative and reduce costs, PVL has discontinued the printing and mailing of these documents.

About HIC

MyPVL was launched as part of the eHawaii.gov state portal program. Pursuant to chapter 27G, Hawaii Revised Statutes, the portal program is overseen by the Access Hawaii Committee, which collaborates with provider Hawaii Information Consortium (HIC) along with state and county agencies to continually identify new online services to be added to the portal. For more information, visit nichawaii.egov.com. HIC is an NIC company.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

