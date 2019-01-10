NIC : Honored as 2019 GovTech 100 Company

NIC
Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV),
the dominant provider of digital government services, was recognized in Government
Technology’s GovTech
100 for the fourth consecutive year — since the recognition first
began in 2016.
“Four years in, the GovTech 100 continues to provide a glimpse at the
most innovative companies partnering with government to solve
mission-critical problems,” said e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer
Dustin Haisler in a recent press release.
The annual list recognizes the top 100 companies focused on making a
difference in state and local government agencies across the country.
“We are honored to once again be named a GovTech 100 company,” said
Robert Knapp, NIC Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate that Government
Technology continues to highlight the work our federal, state, and
local government partners and our employees are doing to deliver some of
the most innovative digital government solutions in the industry.”
NIC is proud to partner with more than 6,000 federal, state, and local
government agencies across the country and has developed a library of
more than 13,000 digital government services.
“For the past 27 years, we have been committed to making government
interactions more accessible to all through technology,” said Knapp. “We
are excited for the future of digital government, and to continue
working with our partners to create a truly citizen-centric government
experience.”
To learn more about the innovative services developed by our teams that
are changing the way citizens interact with government, visit www.egov.com.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005360/en/