NIC : Honored as 2019 GovTech 100 Company

NIC among Top 100 companies by Government Technology every year since the recognition first began in 2016

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), the dominant provider of digital government services, was recognized in Government Technology’s GovTech 100 for the fourth consecutive year — since the recognition first began in 2016.

“Four years in, the GovTech 100 continues to provide a glimpse at the most innovative companies partnering with government to solve mission-critical problems,” said e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer Dustin Haisler in a recent press release.

The annual list recognizes the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the country.

“We are honored to once again be named a GovTech 100 company,” said Robert Knapp, NIC Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate that Government Technology continues to highlight the work our federal, state, and local government partners and our employees are doing to deliver some of the most innovative digital government solutions in the industry.”

NIC is proud to partner with more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies across the country and has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services.

“For the past 27 years, we have been committed to making government interactions more accessible to all through technology,” said Knapp. “We are excited for the future of digital government, and to continue working with our partners to create a truly citizen-centric government experience.”

To learn more about the innovative services developed by our teams that are changing the way citizens interact with government, visit www.egov.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

