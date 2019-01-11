NIC : Idaho Updates State Website's Look, Functionality

In addition to inaugurating a new governor during the first week of
2019, the state of Idaho unveiled a redesigned Idaho.gov
website featuring a modernized appearance and greatly improved
functionality.
“It is important for citizens and businesses to be able to interact with
their state and local government as easily as possible,” said Governor
Brad Little. “The redesigned website makes government information and
services more accessible, helping to strengthen Idahoans’ confidence in
their government.”
In addition to the homepage’s general search field, the streamlined
design allows users to search via the top three criteria, based on
analytics: state agency directory, online services and jobs.
Specific highlights of the redesigned site include the following:
-
Online services page allows users to filter by category and state
agency. Categories include business, education, family & records,
government, health, jobs, professional license, laws & public safety,
recreation, taxes & money, and transportation.
-
Homepage and county pages displaying local attractions and services.
Categories include online services, county facts, weather, farmers
markets, hiking and backpacking, hot springs, mountain biking,
museums, natural attractions, skiing and snowboarding parks, state
parks, rafting/kayaking, travel/511 information, and historical
markers. The homepage leverages the users’ browser positioning and
data from multiple sources to display pertinent information from the
county they are in.
-
Better search performance. The more robust search engine allows users
to filter results by state agency and document type, while also
including a highlighted section that lists online services available
based on the search term entered.
The new version of Idaho.gov is the fifth redesign in the 19-year
history of the state’s official Web presence. Idaho.gov is managed and
operated without tax funds through a public-private partnership between
the state and Access
Idaho. Access Idaho is a Boise-based company and a wholly owned
subsidiary of digital government firm NIC
(Nasdaq: EGOV).
