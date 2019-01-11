Log in
NIC INC. (EGOV)
NIC : Idaho Updates State Website's Look, Functionality

01/11/2019

More dynamic content, streamlined design and improved search function – just a few of the many enhancements to the redesigned idaho.gov.

In addition to inaugurating a new governor during the first week of 2019, the state of Idaho unveiled a redesigned Idaho.gov website featuring a modernized appearance and greatly improved functionality.

“It is important for citizens and businesses to be able to interact with their state and local government as easily as possible,” said Governor Brad Little. “The redesigned website makes government information and services more accessible, helping to strengthen Idahoans’ confidence in their government.”

In addition to the homepage’s general search field, the streamlined design allows users to search via the top three criteria, based on analytics: state agency directory, online services and jobs.

Specific highlights of the redesigned site include the following:

  • Online services page allows users to filter by category and state agency. Categories include business, education, family & records, government, health, jobs, professional license, laws & public safety, recreation, taxes & money, and transportation.
  • Homepage and county pages displaying local attractions and services. Categories include online services, county facts, weather, farmers markets, hiking and backpacking, hot springs, mountain biking, museums, natural attractions, skiing and snowboarding parks, state parks, rafting/kayaking, travel/511 information, and historical markers. The homepage leverages the users’ browser positioning and data from multiple sources to display pertinent information from the county they are in.
  • Better search performance. The more robust search engine allows users to filter results by state agency and document type, while also including a highlighted section that lists online services available based on the search term entered.

The new version of Idaho.gov is the fifth redesign in the 19-year history of the state’s official Web presence. Idaho.gov is managed and operated without tax funds through a public-private partnership between the state and Access Idaho. Access Idaho is a Boise-based company and a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About Access Idaho

Access Idaho is the administrator of Idaho’s official Web portal (idaho.gov) and provider of electronic government solutions for the state. The network manager for the portal is Idaho Information Consortium, a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 341 M
EBIT 2018 72,8 M
Net income 2018 56,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,52
P/E ratio 2019 19,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,65x
Capitalization 870 M
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Knapp Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.4.73%866
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD4.51%401 404
NETFLIX21.30%139 530
NASPERS LIMITED5.51%94 206
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA9.19%21 878
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP1.25%15 476
