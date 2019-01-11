NIC : Idaho Updates State Website's Look, Functionality

More dynamic content, streamlined design and improved search function – just a few of the many enhancements to the redesigned idaho.gov.

In addition to inaugurating a new governor during the first week of 2019, the state of Idaho unveiled a redesigned Idaho.gov website featuring a modernized appearance and greatly improved functionality.

“It is important for citizens and businesses to be able to interact with their state and local government as easily as possible,” said Governor Brad Little. “The redesigned website makes government information and services more accessible, helping to strengthen Idahoans’ confidence in their government.”

In addition to the homepage’s general search field, the streamlined design allows users to search via the top three criteria, based on analytics: state agency directory, online services and jobs.

Specific highlights of the redesigned site include the following:

Online services page allows users to filter by category and state agency. Categories include business, education, family & records, government, health, jobs, professional license, laws & public safety, recreation, taxes & money, and transportation.

Homepage and county pages displaying local attractions and services. Categories include online services, county facts, weather, farmers markets, hiking and backpacking, hot springs, mountain biking, museums, natural attractions, skiing and snowboarding parks, state parks, rafting/kayaking, travel/511 information, and historical markers. The homepage leverages the users’ browser positioning and data from multiple sources to display pertinent information from the county they are in.

Better search performance. The more robust search engine allows users to filter results by state agency and document type, while also including a highlighted section that lists online services available based on the search term entered.

The new version of Idaho.gov is the fifth redesign in the 19-year history of the state’s official Web presence. Idaho.gov is managed and operated without tax funds through a public-private partnership between the state and Access Idaho. Access Idaho is a Boise-based company and a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

