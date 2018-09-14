Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC. (EGOV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

NIC : Idaho’s Prompt Pay to Receive a Government Experience Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 04:54pm CEST

The Center for Digital Government’s annual competition recognizes applications that offer sophisticated digital user experiences

Idaho’s innovative electronic payment solution, Prompt Pay, was named a winner in the State Government-to-Citizen Category of the 2018 Government Experience Awards. The Center for Digital Government (CDG) will present the awards on Sept. 28, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

The CDG Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that have gone to the web and beyond to radically improve the experience of government and push the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered.

Only available to public entities in Idaho, Prompt Pay allows state and local governments to send payment links, either individually or in bulk, to customers via SMS text and email.

Since Prompt Pay’s launch in April of this year, a growing number of Idaho state and local offices have been using it to securely process payments and collect outstanding balances from customers. For example, the Idaho Department of Transportation utilizes it for periodic data requests; the Idaho Supreme Court has implemented the service for its party verification requests; the City of Meridian relies on Prompt Pay for taking building permit payments; and the City of Heyburn uses it for utility payments.

“Prompt Pay is an important resource for the City of Meridian that allows one-time customers the ability to make payments remotely,” said Mindi Smith, City of Meridian Permit Technician. “This enables city personnel to better service our customers’ needs and provide a more efficient payment option. It also eliminates the need for customers to visit our office or send others in on their behalf,” Smith added.

Since payees are responsible for entering credit card information on their own devices or computers, government employees and systems are completely removed from exposure to credit card data as well as Payment Card Industry scope.

Prompt Pay uses a highly secure, best-in-class processor for Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Discover and electronic check payments. For more information on Prompt Pay, visit promptpay.idaho.gov.

About Access Idaho

Access Idaho is the administrator of Idaho’s official Web portal (idaho.gov) and provider of electronic government solutions for the state. The network manager for the portal is Idaho Information Consortium, a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIC INC.
05:18pNIC : Idaho's Prompt Pay to Receive a Government Experience Award
PU
04:54pNIC : Idaho’s Prompt Pay to Receive a Government Experience Award
BU
04:36pNIC : Phillips County, Colorado, Launches Online Building Permits & Applications
BU
09/13NIC : Nebraska Wins Two Coveted Government Experience Awards
BU
09/13NIC : Alabama Websites Recognized in Two International Award Competitions
BU
09/12NIC : Electronic Filing Now Available for Hawaii Solar Water Heater Variance App..
BU
09/12NIC : Government Partners Sweep Top Five Government Experience Awards
BU
09/12NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Pre-Employment Screening Pro..
PU
09/12NIC : Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Pre-Employment Screeni..
BU
09/11NIC : Hawaii State Public Library System Website Wins Outstanding Website Award
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10My Quarterly Non-Taxable Portfolio Update 
08/13High-Quality Hidden Gems (Continued) 
08/06Technology And Telecom Dashboard - Update 
08/01NIC's (EGOV) CEO Harry Herington on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/01NIC declares $0.08 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 338 M
EBIT 2018 70,6 M
Net income 2018 53,4 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,49
P/E ratio 2019 23,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,32x
Capitalization 1 088 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,7 $
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert W. Knapp Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.-2.41%1 088
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-20.60%393 141
NETFLIX91.78%160 314
NASPERS LIMITED-10.01%92 627
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA0.00%32 735
IQIYI INC0.00%20 233
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.