NIC : Idaho’s Prompt Pay to Receive a Government Experience Award

Idaho’s innovative electronic payment solution, Prompt Pay, was named a
winner in the State Government-to-Citizen Category of the 2018
Government Experience Awards. The Center for Digital Government (CDG)
will present the awards on Sept. 28, 2018 in Austin, Texas.
The CDG Government
Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of
states, cities and counties that have gone to the web and beyond to
radically improve the experience of government and push the boundaries
of how citizen services are delivered.
Only available to public entities in Idaho, Prompt
Pay allows state and local governments to send payment links, either
individually or in bulk, to customers via SMS text and email.
Since Prompt Pay’s launch in April of this year, a growing number of
Idaho state and local offices have been using it to securely process
payments and collect outstanding balances from customers. For example,
the Idaho Department of Transportation utilizes it for periodic data
requests; the Idaho Supreme Court has implemented the service for its
party verification requests; the City of Meridian relies on Prompt Pay
for taking building permit payments; and the City of Heyburn uses it for
utility payments.
“Prompt Pay is an important resource for the City of Meridian that
allows one-time customers the ability to make payments remotely,” said
Mindi Smith, City of Meridian Permit Technician. “This enables city
personnel to better service our customers’ needs and provide a more
efficient payment option. It also eliminates the need for customers to
visit our office or send others in on their behalf,” Smith added.
Since payees are responsible for entering credit card information on
their own devices or computers, government employees and systems are
completely removed from exposure to credit card data as well as Payment
Card Industry scope.
Prompt Pay uses a highly secure, best-in-class processor for Visa,
MasterCard, AMEX, Discover and electronic check payments. For more
information on Prompt Pay, visit promptpay.idaho.gov.
About Access Idaho
Access
Idaho is the administrator of Idaho’s official Web portal (idaho.gov)
and provider of electronic government solutions for the state. The
network manager for the portal is Idaho
Information Consortium, a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
