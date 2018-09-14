NIC : Idaho’s Prompt Pay to Receive a Government Experience Award

The Center for Digital Government’s annual competition recognizes applications that offer sophisticated digital user experiences

Idaho’s innovative electronic payment solution, Prompt Pay, was named a winner in the State Government-to-Citizen Category of the 2018 Government Experience Awards. The Center for Digital Government (CDG) will present the awards on Sept. 28, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

The CDG Government Experience Awards recognize the achievements and best practices of states, cities and counties that have gone to the web and beyond to radically improve the experience of government and push the boundaries of how citizen services are delivered.

Only available to public entities in Idaho, Prompt Pay allows state and local governments to send payment links, either individually or in bulk, to customers via SMS text and email.

Since Prompt Pay’s launch in April of this year, a growing number of Idaho state and local offices have been using it to securely process payments and collect outstanding balances from customers. For example, the Idaho Department of Transportation utilizes it for periodic data requests; the Idaho Supreme Court has implemented the service for its party verification requests; the City of Meridian relies on Prompt Pay for taking building permit payments; and the City of Heyburn uses it for utility payments.

“Prompt Pay is an important resource for the City of Meridian that allows one-time customers the ability to make payments remotely,” said Mindi Smith, City of Meridian Permit Technician. “This enables city personnel to better service our customers’ needs and provide a more efficient payment option. It also eliminates the need for customers to visit our office or send others in on their behalf,” Smith added.

Since payees are responsible for entering credit card information on their own devices or computers, government employees and systems are completely removed from exposure to credit card data as well as Payment Card Industry scope.

Prompt Pay uses a highly secure, best-in-class processor for Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Discover and electronic check payments. For more information on Prompt Pay, visit promptpay.idaho.gov.

About Access Idaho

Access Idaho is the administrator of Idaho’s official Web portal (idaho.gov) and provider of electronic government solutions for the state. The network manager for the portal is Idaho Information Consortium, a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

