NIC : Indiana's Next Level Recovery Wins Top Honor in Mobile Web Awards

Public-private partnership develops portal to assist Hoosiers facing the opioid epidemic.

Know the O Facts (https://www.knowtheofacts.org), part of the State of Indiana’s Next Level Recovery initiative, received the Best in Industry recognition from the Web Marketing Association’s Mobile Web Award, in the category of Best Medical Mobile Website. The Know the O Facts website was developed by Indiana Interactive via a public-private partnership with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) and the Indiana Office of Technology (IOT). Designed to serve as a resource to reduce stigma associated with opioid use disorder, the website provides tools to build awareness, details on how individuals and employers can get involved, and includes information regarding the State of Indiana’s initiatives to combat the opioid crisis.

“Since day one of his administration, Gov. Holcomb has made attacking the drug crisis and helping people achieve recovery a key pillar of his agenda,” said Jim McClelland, Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement. “It’s vital that we reduce the stigma that can present a barrier to effective treatment and the Know the O Facts campaign delivers the message that opioid use disorder is a disease, there’s treatment and recovery is possible.”

The website has been accessed by more than 38,000 users seeking to learn more about the epidemic since Aug. 15. More than 90 percent of all visitors have viewed the website from a mobile device. The Web Marketing Association has produced the annual WebAward competition for more than 20 years. Winners of the prestigious award include Fortune Global 500 companies, governmental agencies, and more. This award marks the 9th time the State of Indiana has been honored by the Web Marketing Association.

You can view a complete list of the awards IN.gov has received by visiting: http://www.in.gov/core/awards.html. Visit Know the O Facts at KnowTheOFacts.org.

