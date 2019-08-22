Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NIC Inc.    EGOV

NIC INC.

(EGOV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NIC : Kansas Real Estate Data Now Available through Amazon's Alexa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 09:18am EDT

Innovative solution modernizes how users interact with real estate data

TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kansas Real Estate Commission (KREC), in partnership with the Information Network of Kansas (INK) and the Kansas Information Consortium, LLC (KIC), is proud to announce the launch of 'Kansas Real Estate,' the Kansas Real Estate License Verification skill for your Amazon device.

This first-in-class solution allows users to access KREC's License Verification information via their Amazon home assistant. This new channel provides additional avenues for both those in the Kansas real estate industry and the public to access information about licenses, continuing education requirements, and answers to frequently asked questions. The skill prioritizes convenience and allows users to access the information 24/7.

'This skill simplifies doing business and working in Kansas,' said Erik Wisner, Kansas Real Estate Commission Executive Director. 'It is the first of its kind in this industry and will benefit all users who want to find answers and access the database.'

Here are some ways to vocally interact with the skill:

  • 'Alexa, open Kansas Real Estate.'
  • 'Alexa, ask Kansas Real Estate for my license status.'
  • 'Alexa, ask Kansas Real Estate for their contact information.'
  • 'Alexa, ask Kansas Real Estate to look up a license.'

Development of the Kansas Real Estate Alexa skill was performed by INK's network manager, KIC. The solution is a beneficiary of INK's and KIC's self-funded model, which delivers innovative solutions at no cost to the state.

Enable Kansas Real Estate from the Amazon app store or learn more at krec.ks.gov/alexa.

About Kansas.gov

The Information Network of Kansas, Inc. (INK) is responsible for the oversight of the development of the official website for the state of Kansas, Kansas.gov. The portal operates through a public-private relationship between INK and the Kansas Information Consortium, LLC, to help Kansas government entities Web-enable their information services. The Kansas Information Consortium builds, operates, maintains and markets Kansas.gov and is part of NIC's (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

Contact:

Nolan Jones
Kansas Information Consortium, LLC
913-522-1947
njones@egov.com

Back to Press Releases

Disclaimer

NIC Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 13:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NIC INC.
09:18aNIC : Kansas Real Estate Data Now Available through Amazon's Alexa
PU
08:01aNIC : Kansas Real Estate Data Now Available through Amazon's Alexa
BU
08/08NIC : West Virginia DMV Helps Citizens Skip the Trip with Gov2Go
BU
08/07NIC : Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Provides REAL ID Online Checklist
BU
08/07NIC : Morgan County Alabama Joins List as 6th County to Accept Online Filings
BU
08/05NIC : Town of Sullivan's Island Launches Fresh New Website
BU
08/05NIC : Alabama State Parks Website Undergoes Major Redesign
BU
08/01NIC : New Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Website Receives Third Award
BU
07/31NIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31NIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 351 M
EBIT 2019 62,6 M
Net income 2019 48,9 M
Finance 2019 197 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 3,64x
Capitalization 1 377 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,67  $
Last Close Price 20,56  $
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan Chief Financial Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
William M. Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.64.74%1 377
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD5.65%402 476
NETFLIX11.26%130 392
NASPERS LIMITED22.68%97 507
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA28.42%26 199
COSTAR GROUP INC84.19%22 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group