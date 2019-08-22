NIC : Kansas Real Estate Data Now Available through Amazon's Alexa

Innovative solution modernizes how users interact with real estate data

TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kansas Real Estate Commission (KREC), in partnership with the Information Network of Kansas (INK) and the Kansas Information Consortium, LLC (KIC), is proud to announce the launch of 'Kansas Real Estate,' the Kansas Real Estate License Verification skill for your Amazon device.

This first-in-class solution allows users to access KREC's License Verification information via their Amazon home assistant. This new channel provides additional avenues for both those in the Kansas real estate industry and the public to access information about licenses, continuing education requirements, and answers to frequently asked questions. The skill prioritizes convenience and allows users to access the information 24/7.

'This skill simplifies doing business and working in Kansas,' said Erik Wisner, Kansas Real Estate Commission Executive Director. 'It is the first of its kind in this industry and will benefit all users who want to find answers and access the database.'

Here are some ways to vocally interact with the skill:

'Alexa, open Kansas Real Estate.'

'Alexa, ask Kansas Real Estate for my license status.'

'Alexa, ask Kansas Real Estate for their contact information.'

'Alexa, ask Kansas Real Estate to look up a license.'

Development of the Kansas Real Estate Alexa skill was performed by INK's network manager, KIC. The solution is a beneficiary of INK's and KIC's self-funded model, which delivers innovative solutions at no cost to the state.

Enable Kansas Real Estate from the Amazon app store or learn more at krec.ks.gov/alexa.

About Kansas.gov

The Information Network of Kansas, Inc. (INK) is responsible for the oversight of the development of the official website for the state of Kansas, Kansas.gov. The portal operates through a public-private relationship between INK and the Kansas Information Consortium, LLC, to help Kansas government entities Web-enable their information services. The Kansas Information Consortium builds, operates, maintains and markets Kansas.gov and is part of NIC's (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.