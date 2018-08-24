Log in
News Summary

NIC : Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Redesigns Website

08/24/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

Website Redesign Features Enhanced User Experience

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ (CHFS) website recently underwent a redesign to emphasize the Cabinet’s mission of delivering quality services that enhance the health, safety, and wellbeing of all people in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“We redesigned the website with the community in mind, striving to enhance the accessibility of information through an updated and easily operated online platform,” said Cabinet spokesperson Doug Hogan. “After months of hard work and with the help of Kentucky Interactive, we are excited to announce the new site’s launch. We hope citizens find the website an efficient tool that allows them to quickly obtain the information they are searching for on the CHFS website.”

The redesigned website, chfs.ky.gov, is presented in a responsive design, allowing users the ability to access information and resources across multiple devices. The website also features a plethora of enhanced services such as a single search field on the homepage, a services search page, an improved document search, and a simple page layout.

The CHFS website was redesigned by Frankfort-based Kentucky Interactive, LLC, aka Kentucky.gov, via a public-private partnership.

About Kentucky.gov

Kentucky.gov is the official government Web portal of the Commonwealth of Kentucky (www.kentucky.gov). Kentucky.gov is a collaborative effort between the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Kentucky Interactive, LLC. Frankfort-based Kentucky Interactive provides a secure, mobile-friendly platform that allows government agencies of any size to conduct business online and improve public access to information. Kentucky Interactive is part of firm NIC’s (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2018
08/01NIC beats by $0.03, beats on revenue 
