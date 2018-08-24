NIC : Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Redesigns Website

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ (CHFS) website recently
underwent a redesign to emphasize the Cabinet’s mission of delivering
quality services that enhance the health, safety, and wellbeing of all
people in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“We redesigned the website with the community in mind, striving to
enhance the accessibility of information through an updated and easily
operated online platform,” said Cabinet spokesperson Doug Hogan. “After
months of hard work and with the help of Kentucky Interactive, we are
excited to announce the new site’s launch. We hope citizens find the
website an efficient tool that allows them to quickly obtain the
information they are searching for on the CHFS website.”
The redesigned website, chfs.ky.gov,
is presented in a responsive design, allowing users the ability to
access information and resources across multiple devices. The website
also features a plethora of enhanced services such as a single search
field on the homepage, a services search page, an improved document
search, and a simple page layout.
The CHFS website was redesigned by Frankfort-based Kentucky Interactive,
LLC, aka Kentucky.gov, via a public-private partnership.
