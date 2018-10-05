NIC : Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin Launches “Shave or Grow” Facial Hair Fundraising Application

Gov. Bevin recently launched an online donation application that
provides citizens of the Commonwealth an opportunity to donate to the
First Lady’s #WeAreKY foundation while simultaneously voting on Gov.
Bevin’s next beard style or become clean shaven.
Shave
or Grow (https://governor.ky.gov/shaveorgrow/)
allows Kentuckians to donate a minimum of $1.00 (equal to one vote) to
benefit the First Lady’s #WeAreKY foundation, a foundation dedicated to
the betterment of the lives of Kentucky’s children through education,
promotion and financial support of organizations supporting children in
foster care. Citizens can go online to vote for their favorite beard
style: The Samson, the Anchorman, the Fu Manchu, the Colonel or the
Clean Shave. Once the voting is finished and the final donation amounts
(votes) are calculated, Gov. Bevin will tailor his beard to whichever
style receives the highest number of donations.
Kentucky Interactive, LLC (aka Kentucky.gov), in partnership with the
Governor’s Office, supported the initiative by providing an online
voting and donation service for shave or grow voters. From computer to
mobile phone, access to the online service is supported across multiple
devices, giving users a chance to vote for their favorite style and
donate to a worthy cause through a secure mobile-friendly platform.
“Voters” can check back regularly at https://governor.ky.gov/shaveorgrow/
and see the running total of donations for each beard style. Working
with the Governor’s team, Kentucky Interactive was honored to engage on
this initiative and deliver this service for the Governor’s Office and
the First Lady’s Foundation.
“We appreciate Kentucky Interactive’s work to make the Governor’s ‘Shave
or Grow' application come to life,” said Elizabeth Kuhn, Communications
Director for Gov. Bevin. “This innovative app provides Kentuckians with
a fun, user-friendly experience while empowering them to easily donate
to a very important cause — supporting the Commonwealth’s foster care
and adoption programs through First Lady Glenna Bevin’s #WeAreKY!
Foundation.”
The Governor’s Shave or Grow Online Donation application was developed
under a self-funded model, at no cost to Kentucky taxpayers. The
solution joins over 400 convenient digital solutions created for the
Commonwealth of Kentucky through its eGovernment partnership with
Kentucky Interactive, LLC.
The application will remain open to the public until Wednesday, Oct. 10
at 11 a.m. ET and can be accessed via the Governor’s website: https://governor.ky.gov/ShaveOrGrow.
About Kentucky.gov
Kentucky.gov
is a public-private partnership between the Commonwealth of Kentucky and
Kentucky Interactive, LLC that helps state government entities
Web-enable their information and services. Frankfort-based Kentucky
Interactive is the Commonwealth’s official digital government services
partner that provides secure, mobile-friendly solutions allowing
government agencies of any size to conduct business online and improve
public access to information. Kentucky Interactive is part of digital
government firm NIC's (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
