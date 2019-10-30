NIC : Mississippi Community College Board Launches New Website

Redesigned site makes it easier than ever for colleges and students to locate information online

The Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB) unveils its brand-new, fully redesigned website this week. The site takes advantage of a responsive design enabling visitors to quickly and easily view information from any device. Additionally, users can easily obtain information about the State’s 15 community colleges, as well as a host of additional information provided by the Community College Board.

“Since the start of the MCCB Website Redesign Project, our goal has been to create a user friendly website that would be a platform to showcase who we are as an agency, what we do for Mississippi, and who we serve—our colleges,” MCCB’s Director of Instructional Technology, Shalon Farris, said. “We truly are better together, and the new website is a reflection of how successful we can be when we work collaboratively as a team.”

The website offers a clean, interactive user experience and features enhanced navigation where all website content can be easily accessed. The navigation is broken down by colleges, offices and services, and offers a quick view of information available to visitors of the new streamlined site.

“MCCB now has a redesigned website with the look and functionality that best reflects who we are as an agency and the services we provide,” MCCB’s Executive Director Dr. Andrea S. Mayfield added. “MCCB is much more than a support agency. We are an agency of design, innovation and service solutions for Mississippi.”

The Mississippi Community College Board website joins more than 250 digital services created for the state of Mississippi through its public-private partnership with Mississippi Interactive, LLC, which began in 2010.

