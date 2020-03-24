Log in
News 
News

NIC : Mississippi Government Services Available During COVID-19 Pandemic

03/24/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services wants to remind Mississippians our state’s numerous online government services are available every day—especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mississippi’s online services provide business continuity for citizens and businesses in our state during this uncertain time,” said Dr. Craig Orgeron, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services and Mississippi Chief Information Officer. “Additionally, by being offered online, all services maintain social distancing recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health.”

To view a comprehensive listing of Mississippi services offered online visit: https://www.ms.gov/All_Services.

Additionally, ms.gov provides more information on COVID-19 in Mississippi, including:

  • COVID-19 FAQs delivered 24/7 from the state’s chatbot, MISSI.
  • Mobile alerts from the Mississippi Department of Health’s MS Ready Mobile App.
  • The latest news and resources from the Mississippi State Department of Health and the CDC at coronavirus.ms.gov.

About Mississippi Interactive

Mississippi Interactive (MSI) is a public-private partnership between the state of Mississippi and Mississippi Interactive, LLC that helps state government entities Web-enable their information and services. Jackson-based MSI is celebrating its ninth year as the state's official digital government services partner and is part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. MSI also operates ms.gov, the official website of the state of Mississippi, which offers more than 250 state and local online services.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 386 M
EBIT 2020 69,9 M
Net income 2020 52,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,38x
Capitalization 1 421 M
Chart NIC INC.
Duration : Period :
NIC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,67  $
Last Close Price 20,95  $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harry H. Herington Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen M. Kovzan CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Brian Anderson Chief Technology Officer
Peter B. Wilson Independent Director
Art Neal Burtscher Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIC INC.-11.68%1 339
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.30%426 149
NETFLIX, INC.11.34%146 048
NASPERS LIMITED0.47%52 888
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-24.68%36 768
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.-20.98%23 103
