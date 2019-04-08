NIC : Modernized App Now Available for Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Pre-Employment Screening Program

Design enhancements improve user experience

NIC Federal, LLC released a sleek new version of the mobile application for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) to improve the experience for those who access the system via a mobile device.

PSP provides secure, instant online access to commercial drivers’ safety histories, with the drivers’ written authorization, to assist motor carriers with the hiring process. FMCSA contracts with NIC Federal, LLC to develop and maintain PSP. FMCSA is responsible for the PSP data and program leadership, while NIC Federal handles daily operations, customer service, technology development and maintenance, including strict adherence to federal privacy requirements, and oversight of the mobile app.

The PSP app, compatible with Apple mobile devices, gives PSP account holders the option to request and review driver requests on-the-go. Users simply log in, fill in a driver’s name and license information, and submit the record request. Driver records are available immediately for review in a secure, mobile-friendly format. The new attractive, modern look-and-feel makes navigation easy, and echoes the style of the PSP website.

“In the motor carrier industry, the hiring process needs to move fast to make sure companies keep their vehicles on the road and under the operation of safe drivers,” said Laura Johnson, General Manager of NIC Federal. “The PSP mobile app allows recruiters to include PSP in hiring decisions occurring at remote office locations or hiring events. Motor carriers can use the app to consider safety in any hiring situation.”

According to a study released by FMCSA, PSP positively impacts the safety of America's roadways. The study shows that motor carriers using PSP have, on average, decreased crash rates by 8 percent, and driver out-of-service (OOS) rates by 17 percent. It is estimated that in the 12 months studied, the motor carrier group using PSP prevented 863 crashes and more than 3,500 driver OOS incidents. The results of the study can be found at: http://www.psp.fmcsa.dot.gov/psp/Documents/PSP-Safety-Impact-analysis-brief.pdf.

About the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

The FMCSA was established as a separate administration within the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Jan. 1, 2000. Its primary mission is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks and buses. To learn more about FMCSA, visit www.fmcsa.dot.gov.

About NIC Federal

NIC Federal partners with U.S. federal departments and agencies to transform how citizens and businesses interact with government. Focused on delivering a comprehensive user experience, NIC Federal builds digital services and solutions that exceed the expectations of government and its constituents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NIC Federal is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.nicfederal.com.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is the nation’s leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005465/en/