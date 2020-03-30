Log in
NIC : NOR Integrates Form SR-26 for Filing to Iowa Through MCInfo

03/30/2020 | 09:02am EDT

National Online Registries, LLC (NOR) added Form SR-26, Uniform Financial Responsibility Notice of Cancellation or Termination, to the catalog of insurance forms available for Iowa users to file in its Motor Carrier Information Exchange (MCInfo) system. The form can now be completed and submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation instantly.

Form SR-26 joins three other forms that filers can submit to Iowa:

  • Form SR-22, Uniform Financial Responsibility Certificate of Insurance
  • Form E, Uniform Motor Carrier Bodily Injury and Property Damage Liability Certification of Insurance
  • Form K, Uniform Notice of Cancellation of Motor Carrier Insurance Policies

MCInfo users can file online to a total of 22 participating states, including Iowa as the latest addition. Form SR-26 represents the 15th form contained in MCInfo’s collection of common and state-specific offerings.

This year, NOR plans to expand offerings even further to include Form SR-23, Uniform Financial Responsibility Notice for Fleets.

“MCInfo has served insurers of motor carriers for over 20 years,” said Laura Johnson, NOR General Manager. “Our increased support of financial and safety responsibility forms now makes MCInfo a robust filing option for those companies handling high-risk insurance policies, as well. We are excited to continue building MCInfo’s value in the insurance industry with new forms and state filing options.”

MCInfo speeds up the submission process and employs form validation for increased data quality. Automatic data population helps save time and prevent data entry errors when submitting multiple forms at once.

For participating states, MCInfo provides a centralized system to receive and review insurance filings, automatically communicate with insurance companies and track trends and progress via the reporting feature. In addition, MCInfo offers a web service for back office automation.

About National Online Registries, LLC

For two decades, National Online Registries, LLC (NOR) has enabled quick, convenient processing of insurance forms on behalf of motor carriers. Through the Motor Carrier Information Exchange (MCInfo) system, NOR partners with participating states nationwide to provide secure and efficient insurance certificate filing services to insurance companies, filing agencies, and managing general agents. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NOR is a wholly owned subsidiary of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV). For more information, please visit www.mcinfo.org.

About NIC Inc.

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC Inc. service. The company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.


© Business Wire 2020
